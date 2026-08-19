AI optimism fades among youth, new research reveals

A majority of adults under 30 in the US say they are more concerned about AI than excited about it, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 08:53 AM IST
AI jobsAI backlash is growing, as people worry it will steal their jobs.
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There is a disconnect between how tech companies pitch artificial intelligence and tout its surge in usage and how people, especially young adults, are responding to AI. At least, the Pew Research Center’s latest report, published Tuesday, suggests.

In a recent survey conducted in the US among young adults under 30, a majority said they are more concerned than excited about AI. In fact, Pew found that 55 per cent of adults under 30 said they feel “more concerned” than “excited,” a sharp increase from just two years ago, when 39 per cent said they felt more concerned than excited about AI. Pew surveyed 3,488 US adults from June 22 to June 28, 2026.

Across all age groups, 52 per cent of US adults said they feel more concerned than excited about AI, up from 37 per cent in 2021. Roughly one in 10 said they are more excited about AI being embedded in daily life, while a third said they feel equally concerned and excited. That sentiment is broadly consistent across other age groups: 51 per cent of adults ages 30 to 49 feel more concerned, as do 47 per cent of those ages 50 to 64 and 59 per cent of those 65 and older.

Ai JOBS More Americans also believe AI will take people’s jobs over the next two decades. (Image credit: PEW Research Center)

More Americans also believe AI will take people’s jobs over the next two decades, according to the Pew survey. It found that 71 per cent of respondents believe AI will lead to fewer job opportunities, up from 64 per cent in 2024. The belief that AI will lead to fewer jobs has surged more among American adults under 30, rising from 61 per cent in 2024 to 73 per cent this year. The age group 65 and above is the least likely to think AI will reduce jobs, with 63 per cent saying so, a five-point increase from 2024.

Around the globe, sentiment toward AI is becoming increasingly negative, and the backlash is likely to grow as more people worry that it will take away their jobs, drive up electricity rates, hurt the environment, and make everything more expensive. That being said, AI executives remain unfazed by the backlash and continue to argue that businesses and consumers will benefit from the productivity gains AI will bring.

Also read | ‘After BA, you go for MA. Then?’ Nirmala Sitharaman on degrees, job market

Companies such as Nvidia, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and others have collectively spent more than $1 trillion on AI projects and infrastructure in just three years, with much more spending expected. Demand for Nvidia’s chips and services has driven the company’s market value up fivefold in three years.

Although the billions of dollars being spent on AI demonstrate the faith these tech companies have in the technology and its potential, they also highlight the risks of a so-called “circular” financing system at the core of the AI ecosystem. Circular financing works this way: One company pays another for a product or deal, invests in that company, or provides it with a loan or lease. The second company then purchases the first company’s products or services. However, the question is how long tech companies can sustain this circular financing model. If one company falls, would others fall with it?

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AI jobs Excitement about AI has dropped among all age groups since 2021, according to the Pew survey. (Image credit: PEW Research Center)

But as spending on AI and data center buildouts increases, pressure is mounting on tech companies from shareholders to generate profits as quickly as possible. There is also growing pressure from policymakers to share the wealth with others.

While tech companies claim that AI is creating more jobs, the question remains: Who will benefit from the AI boom? The reality, however, is more complicated. Traditional jobs and degrees such as BA and MA are becoming less relevant, while demand for AI engineers is increasing. In fact, AI engineers have the bargaining power to negotiate higher compensation packages, and companies are willing to pay them. These high salaries, which often include equity and RSUs, are uncommon in other sectors, making AI engineers the most in-demand and the highest-paid workforce.

Also read | India produces too many engineers. An Expert Explains why it needs better ones

A LinkedIn survey published this week by the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform revealed the 12 fastest-growing AI jobs, based on an analysis of the platform’s data, including the gender, education, and age of people who were hired. The study focused on AI jobs defined as “AI engineering and technology-building roles.” The survey revealed that AI jobs are on the rise and is creating the fastest-growing and highest-paying opportunities for millennials and Gen-Z. In the US, AI job postings have roughly doubled since 2023, and the typical posting lists about $177,000 in compensation, compared with $80,000 for a non-AI role.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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