AI ‘nudify’ apps spark legal action against Apple, Google in US

The city of San Francisco has ordered Apple and Google to remove dozens of AI-powered “nudify” apps from their app stores, with officials arguing that the software enables the creation of non-consensual intimate deepfakes and violates California law.

Authorities alleged that both companies continued to host and process payments for these apps despite being aware of their presence and the legal risks associated with them.

According to San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, Apple and Google are “profiting off apps that exploit women and girls by generating non-consensual intimate deepfakes”. He said the companies have a responsibility to prevent the distribution of software that actively facilitates sexual abuse.