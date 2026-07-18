AI ‘nudify’ apps spark legal action against Apple, Google in US

The city of San Francisco has ordered Apple and Google to remove dozens of AI-powered “nudify” apps from their app stores, with officials arguing that the software enables the creation of non-consensual intimate deepfakes and violates California law.
Authorities alleged that both companies continued to host and process payments for these apps despite being aware of their presence and the legal risks associated with them.
According to San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, Apple and Google are “profiting off apps that exploit women and girls by generating non-consensual intimate deepfakes”. He said the companies have a responsibility to prevent the distribution of software that actively facilitates sexual abuse.
Letters sent by Chiu’s office to both companies state that they have been on notice for nearly a year regarding apps that generate non-consensual intimate images using artificial intelligence. The city claims the companies continued processing payments for such services even after repeated warnings.
The action follows reports from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), which said in January and April that dozens of apps available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play allowed users to create AI-generated nude images of people without their consent. TTP also alleged that both platforms promoted some of these apps through search recommendations and app listings.
Chiu’s office warned that Apple and Google could face civil penalties under California law, which criminalises knowingly facilitating or aiding the creation of non-consensual deepfake pornography. A separate law passed in 2025 also allows victims to pursue civil action against third-party facilitators.
The city has given both companies 28 days to respond.
Apple said apps that create AI-generated nude images are prohibited on its App Store. The company confirmed it has already removed three of the apps identified by the city and is terminating the associated developer accounts. It added that four other developers have been contacted and must resolve policy violations or risk removal.
Google also responded, saying all five Play Store apps referenced in the city’s letter have been suspended. The company added that it investigates reported violations and has suspended hundreds of offending apps while restricting search terms such as “nudify” on Google Play.
AI-generated deepfake pornography has become an increasing concern. While celebrities have frequently been targeted, the widespread availability of AI image-generation tools has made it possible for anyone with publicly available photos to become a victim.