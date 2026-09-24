AI leaders warn UN of security risks as systems grow more powerful

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 3, 2026. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

The world’s leading artificial intelligence companies warned the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday of the risks posed by AI to humanity, appealing for governments to work together to manage the increasingly powerful technology.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told the 15-member council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, that if managed poorly, he believed “AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole.”

The meeting — convened by France during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders — comes amid warnings that AI systems could soon improve themselves and slip beyond human control.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“For all the differences of the people in this room, ⁠we ​must put aside those differences in order to confront this global opportunity and global threat that is being presented to us at the same time. No leader, no company and no nation can manage this alone,” Amodei said.