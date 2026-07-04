AI hiring outpaces overall IT recruitment in India, report shows

Demand for AI professionals continued to grow even as overall IT recruitment declined across the industry. (Image: Reuters)

Hiring for AI roles within India’s IT sector outpaced overall recruitment within the industry last month, a survey showed on Friday, indicating a push from companies to reorient themselves in the face of evolving technology. The sector’s AI hiring rose 16% year-on-year in June, while overall IT jobs ⁠declined ​3%, according to job portal Naukri’s monthly JobSpeak report that collated job listings from more than 150,000 firms on its website.

India’s $315 billion IT industry has ​been ​under pressure with clients holding back ⁠on spending on technology due to a weak macroeconomic environment and the advent of ‌AI that threatens their traditional business model.