First RAM and storage, now CPUs: Why AI is making laptops 40% more expensive in 2026

AI has already caused a global memory and storage crisis, and now it looks like the shortage may cause laptop prices to increase by almost 40 per cent. According to TrendForce, the notebook industry, which is facing pressure from both weak demand and rising component prices, is now also seeing a huge CPU price hike.

The firm goes on to say that Intel has already raised prices for select entry-level and last-generation notebook CPUs by more than 15 per cent, and is already planning to make its mid-to-high-end CPUs more costly in the second quarter of 2026.

The supply chain constraints are also said to hit small notebook vendors. The report says tier-one brands will benefit from their long-term partnerships with AMD and Intel as they purchase large volumes, while smaller brands will have to buy at increased prices and face limited availability.