AI costs are rising: Microsoft’s Jay Parikh on keeping spending under control

Around the world, scrutiny is growing over how companies spend on AI. While hyperscalers are ramping up capital expenditure on AI infrastructure and data centres, organisations are grappling with the rising costs of adopting AI technologies.

Heavy AI users are paying more, largely because agents require more computing resources. As developers’ roles evolve, large organisations are rethinking their AI spending, with many increasingly seeking returns on their investments.

“We offer enterprises and individuals a range of controls to understand how AI is being used by their teams, who is using it, and what they are doing, and to govern its use,” Jay Parikh, Executive Vice President of CoreAI, Microsoft, told The Indian Express in an interview on the sidelines of GitHub Universe in San Francisco.

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“If, for example, I have to allocate $100 per week to each of my developers, you can choose which models your organisation has access to, set spending limits, and access detailed reports. These features help inform users about what is happening, guide them on where they can save money through product insights and reporting, and give them the tools to govern AI usage by setting hard limits so they can stay within their budgets,” Parikh said.

AI usage has ballooned over the years, although the average user may not have noticed it because entry-level AI chatbots are free to use. However, consumers and small businesses often have to pay for subscriptions to services such as Claude, ChatGPT, and GitHub Copilot, with plans starting at around $8 per month.

Users who need to handle longer conversations may pay $100 or more. Costs can climb even higher for advanced users, especially developers, as their tasks become more complex. As AI agents become more widely adopted, token consumption has surged, sending bills soaring.

GitHub Copilot Fusion allows users to choose between high-quality or cost-effective outcomes by using an ensemble of different models. (Image credit:Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) GitHub Copilot Fusion allows users to choose between high-quality or cost-effective outcomes by using an ensemble of different models. (Image credit:Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Understanding tokenomics

AI queries involve input tokens (user prompts) and output tokens (AI-generated responses). Tokens are the units AI models use to process and generate text. The cost of processing a query varies by model, with more advanced models typically charging more because complex reasoning requires greater computing power.

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Input tokens cost less to process, while output tokens are more expensive because generating responses requires more computing power. The more reasoning capability a model has, the more it costs to use.

AI companies initially offered free products to drive adoption, but as model sizes grew alongside rising training and infrastructure costs, coupled with investor pressure, providers have been pushed to monetise their services.

Parikh talked about the new GitHub Copilot Fusion, a new system that handles model selection and orchestration for coding tasks so developers don’t have to.

“We really do believe that a heterogeneous or model-diverse offering is really important, and not being stuck with one model company or one model is really important for both quality, business continuity, and cost affordability and efficiency. The key is to offer a choice of models, ranging from closed-weight to open-weight models, while also allowing users to bring their own models if they wish.”

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“With the GitHub Copilot Fusion model, you can set your preferences based on the outcome you want. You can prioritise the highest quality, opt for a balanced outcome, or choose the most affordable option. We use an ensemble of different models to help you achieve the desired result,” he said.

“If you want the highest quality, you will pay a little more, but you will get better results. If you are cost-conscious, we will use smaller or more affordable models, potentially combining a range of models to meet your needs,” Parikh added.

“We take all that complexity off your plate by managing the model selection for you, making the process easier and helping you save money.”

Github Universe 2026 is taking place in San Francisco, California. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Github Universe 2026 is taking place in San Francisco, California. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Need for action governance

As AI agents designed to accomplish multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention become commonplace in organisations, a new class of systems known as agentic AI is further complicating how humans and technology work together.

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As these agents increasingly plan, act, and learn autonomously, behaving more like independent teammates, the focus shifts from what AI says to what it does, raising potential risks, particularly as most governance models have yet to catch up.

“This is a problem, and the industry needs a framework. I think there are people that want an agent to act like them and be more human than an agent. There are other people that want the agent to be clearly seen and observed and experienced like a machine, not a human,” Parikh said.

He noted that agents need to be governed and they must be secure. Parikh mentioned that Microsoft Core AI is working on standards like “agent hooks” to manage inputs, outputs, and runtime containment.

He also added that Microsoft assigns agents unique identifiers and tracks their activities through systems such as Agent 365, allowing organisations to monitor, block or restrict their access to specific resources. These controls can be configured at the user, department or organisational level.

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Jay highlighted India as one of the largest and most vibrant developer communities globally, noting its impact on open-source contributions.

Disclaimer: The writer is attending Github Universe at the invite of Github US. Microsoft covered the travel and accommodation expenses.