AI copyright battle: Midjourney wants Disney, Universal, Warner Bros to disclose projects

The copyright dispute between Midjourney and major Hollywood studios has entered a new phase over AI-related evidence. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Artificial intelligence image generator Midjourney is escalating its legal battle with some of Hollywood’s biggest studios, asking a US court to require Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros to disclose how they use AI internally.

The request comes as part of an ongoing copyright lawsuit in which the studios have accused Midjourney of training its AI models on copyrighted characters without permission, according to a Variety report.

The latest court filing argues that the studios should not be allowed to limit what evidence they provide during the discovery process, claiming such restrictions would prevent Midjourney from presenting a complete defence.

Why Midjourney wants more AI-related documents

The dispute stems from lawsuits filed by Disney and Universal last year, followed by Warner Bros, alleging that Midjourney’s image-generation models can create images featuring protected characters such as Bart Simpson and Darth Vader.