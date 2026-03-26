AI boom accelerates China’s chip industry growth as demand strains supply chain

The AI boom has also started to strain the semiconductor supply chain globally, particularly in raw materials ⁠and high-end components, as ‌manufacturers struggle to keep up with rising demand. (Image: Reuters)

China’s chip industry is showing strong growth momentum as a global sprint to build AI infrastructure creates an explosion in demand, sparking higher capital spending and capacity expansion as chipmakers race to keep up, executives said on Wednesday.

Growth in the industry “is coming faster than expected” this year, Jerry Zhang, China sales head at Swiss semiconductor components firm VAT, told Reuters on the sidelines of Semicon China 2026 ⁠in Shanghai, ​one of the industry’s largest annual gatherings.

As companies race to ramp up production, China’s manufacturing capacity for chips made on mature 22nm to 40nm process nodes – used in cars, smartphones and electronics – is projected to reach 42% of global output by 2028, up from 37% in 2026, SEMI ​China President ​Lily Feng said.