AI-based system developed by Google will help predict earthquake aftershock locations

Scientists from Google and Harvard have teamed up to create an AI-based model that can improve detection of aftershocks associated with an earthquake. The study group have recently published a paper, and relied on data from recent 118 earthquakes across the globe to feed the neural network for the AI-model system.

Google says such AI-assisted models could help provide more effective emergency services, and create evacuation plans for places that are most vulnerable to aftershocks after a major earthquake.

An earthquake occurs in a series of shocks, wherein the ‘main shock’, i.e., the shock with the highest magnitude, is followed by a series of ‘aftershocks’, that can deepen the impact of the initial hit.

Machine learning experts have developed this model to understand the possibility of an aftershock occurring in the vicinity of the affected zones. One such example evaluated for the study was the 1992 Landers earthquake from California, that registered a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale.

The neural network-based model sampled the region affected from the main shock, and the zones affected by the aftershocks for greater impact.

As per the model, scientists have been able to find multiple reasons for the possible occurrence of aftershocks, and the zones that could potentially be affected. The research indicates that various physical parameters need to be analysed to understand the likelihood of an earthquake impacting a certain location. Many coastal locations prone to earthquakes are also prone to tsunamis in the aftermath of the main shock.

While researchers admit that the system is still not perfect, researchers are hoping it will help them understand earthquakes and aftershocks associated with them better.

