Ahead of Wednesday’s iPhone 14 debut, here’s what Apple announced during last year’s fall event

Apple is about to hold its annual fall product launch event on September 7 and the focus will be on the iPhone 14 lineup. That likely means multiple iPhone models in different screen sizes, more powerful cameras, long battery life and beefed-up internals.

At an in-person event on Wednesday, which has the tagline “Far out”, Apple is expected to announce several new products, including a big upgrade to AirPods Pro and Apple Watch. But the unofficial star of the show could be the rumoured Apple Watch Pro.

Ahead of the debut of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro, we take a look at what Apple announced during the last year’s fall event.

Hello, iPhone 13

The 2021 iPhone lineup included four versions of the iPhone 13. The range was divided between the inexpensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and flagship-grade iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Designwise, all four iPhones were nearly identical to the iPhone 12 series, with exception of one thing: the notorious notch was a bit smaller.

Inside, each phone ran on Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. Storage options got a bit of an upgrade. All the new iPhones started with 128 GB of storage, but for the first time, the Pro phones got a 1 terabyte version. The iPhone 13 Mini started at $699, the regular iPhone was priced at $799, and the Pro and the Pro Max started at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6

For the first time in years, the iPad mini got a major update. In line with the current iPad lineup, Apple brought the aesthetics of the iPad Air and iPad Pro to the sixth-generation iPad mini. Not only the new iPad mini was thinner but it also had a flat-edge design. The screen was now slightly bigger, at 8.3 inches across. Apple also added the Touch ID sensor and a USB-C port at the bottom now. It looked like a giant iPhone. It also came with a 5G modem. It’s also compatible with the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, which charges wirelessly on the side of the tablet. The Mini started at $499.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 received almost 20 per cent more screen area than the previous Series 6, thanks to the reduced size of bezels and slightly more rounded corners on the watch. The display was also brighter, Apple claimed it’s 70 per cent brighter indoors. The wearable was also more durable and dust-resistant. Unfortunately, battery life remained the same as previous models—about 18 hours per charge. It got fast charging support, however. The Series 7 started at $399.

Updated entry-level iPad

Apple has also updated its entry-level iPad. The most ‘affordable’ iPad got an A13 Bionic chip. The cameras too got an update, particularly the front-facing lens. It boasted a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you tightly in the frame as you move around on a video call. Weirdly, Apple limits the base iPad to be compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. It started at $329 with 64 GB of storage.