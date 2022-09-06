scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Ahead of Wednesday’s iPhone 14 debut, here’s what Apple announced during last year’s fall event

Apple is about to hold its annual fall product launch event on September 7 and everyone's eyes are on the iPhone 14 lineup. Here is what Apple announced during last year's fall event.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max is pictured here.Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series during the September 7 event. An iPhone 13 Pro Max is pictured here (Illustrative image)(Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple is about to hold its annual fall product launch event on September 7 and the focus will be on the iPhone 14 lineup. That likely means multiple iPhone models in different screen sizes, more powerful cameras, long battery life and beefed-up internals.

At an in-person event on Wednesday, which has the tagline “Far out”, Apple is expected to announce several new products, including a big upgrade to AirPods Pro and Apple Watch. But the unofficial star of the show could be the rumoured Apple Watch Pro.

Ahead of the debut of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro, we take a look at what Apple announced during the last year’s fall event.

Hello, iPhone 13

The 2021 iPhone lineup included four versions of the iPhone 13. The range was divided between the inexpensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and flagship-grade iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Designwise, all four iPhones were nearly identical to the iPhone 12 series, with exception of one thing: the notorious notch was a bit smaller.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Inside, each phone ran on Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. Storage options got a bit of an upgrade. All the new iPhones started with 128 GB of storage, but for the first time, the Pro phones got a 1 terabyte version. The iPhone 13 Mini started at $699, the regular iPhone was priced at $799, and the Pro and the Pro Max started at $999 and  $1,099, respectively.

Also read |Ahead of the Apple Watch Pro launch, four ‘alternate’ smartwatches designed for athletes and hikers
Apple iPad Mini 6. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

iPad mini 6

For the first time in years, the iPad mini got a major update. In line with the current iPad lineup, Apple brought the aesthetics of the iPad Air and iPad Pro to the sixth-generation iPad mini. Not only the new iPad mini was thinner but it also had a flat-edge design. The screen was now slightly bigger, at 8.3 inches across. Apple also added the Touch ID sensor and a USB-C port at the bottom now. It looked like a giant iPhone. It also came with a 5G modem. It’s also compatible with the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, which charges wirelessly on the side of the tablet. The Mini started at $499.

Apple Watch Series 7. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 received almost 20 per cent more screen area than the previous Series 6, thanks to the reduced size of bezels and slightly more rounded corners on the watch. The display was also brighter, Apple claimed it’s 70 per cent brighter indoors. The wearable was also more durable and dust-resistant. Unfortunately, battery life remained the same as previous models—about 18 hours per charge. It got fast charging support, however. The Series 7 started at $399.

Advertisement
Also read |Frank Drake, who led search for life on other planets, dies at 92

Updated entry-level iPad

Apple has also updated its entry-level iPad. The most ‘affordable’ iPad got an A13 Bionic chip. The cameras too got an update, particularly the front-facing lens. It boasted a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you tightly in the frame as you move around on a video call. Weirdly, Apple limits the base iPad to be compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. It started at $329 with 64 GB of storage.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:40:26 pm
Next Story

‘This could be Pakistan’s year’: Virender Sehwag backs Babar Azam-led side to win Asia Cup

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement