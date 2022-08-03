scorecardresearch
After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel August 3 launch event in China

While the reason behind the sudden event cancellations by Motorola and OnePlus are not clear right now, this is likely taking place due to the rising geopolitical tensions in China

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 9:43:26 am
oneplus, oneplus ace pro, oneplus launch event, oneplus 10t, oneplus 10t launch,OnePlus was set to launch the OnePlus Ace Pro (globally launching as the OnePlus 10T) in China later today. (Image Source: OnePlus)

Motorola and OnePlus were both gearing up for major launch events on August 2 and 3. While Motorola was set to launch its third edition of the Razr foldable phone alongside the Moto Edge X30 Pro, OnePlus was set to debut the OnePlus Ace Pro, the brand’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone. However, it seems that last moment developments in the country have pushed both companies to cancel their launch event.

Motorola’s August 2 event was cancelled suddenly merely hours before the launch event was scheduled to take place. Lenovo General Manager for China, Chen Jin announced the same via a Weibo post (first spotted by Android Authority) and did not mention a clear reason as to why the event was dropped. Both Lenovo or Motorola have not revealed any rescheduled launch event dates yet either.

Earlier today, Twitter tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested that OnePlus is also cancelling the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event today on August 3. No reason was mentioned and no official statement from OnePlus has been received yet.

Update: OnePlus has reportedly confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event has been cancelled. The same was spotted and tweeted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Check it out below.

What is going on in China?

Geopolitical tensions are high in China after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Taiwan on the evening of August 2. The senior US politician has been a vocal critic of China’s policies on multiple occasions over the past decade. China is unhappy with Pelosi visiting Taiwan, even issuing warnings to US President Joe Biden to “not play with fire” last week.

Also Read |Explained: What is China’s problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

International launches likely unaffected

The OnePlus Ace Pro is set to launch later today globally, including in India as the OnePlus 10T. The global launch event for the phone, which is taking place in New York City on August 3 is likely going to be unaffected by the cancellation of the China launch.

