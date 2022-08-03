After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel August 3 launch event in China

Updated: August 3, 2022 9:43:26 am
Motorola and OnePlus were both gearing up for major launch events on August 2 and 3. While Motorola was set to launch its third edition of the Razr foldable phone alongside the Moto Edge X30 Pro, OnePlus was set to debut the OnePlus Ace Pro, the brand’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone. However, it seems that last moment developments in the country have pushed both companies to cancel their launch event.
Motorola’s August 2 event was cancelled suddenly merely hours before the launch event was scheduled to take place. Lenovo General Manager for China, Chen Jin announced the same via a Weibo post (first spotted by Android Authority) and did not mention a clear reason as to why the event was dropped. Both Lenovo or Motorola have not revealed any rescheduled launch event dates yet either.
Earlier today, Twitter tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested that OnePlus is also cancelling the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event today on August 3. No reason was mentioned and no official statement from OnePlus has been received yet.
OnePlus Ace Pro launch is also cancelled for today.
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 3, 2022
Update: OnePlus has reportedly confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event has been cancelled. The same was spotted and tweeted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Check it out below.
OnePlus Ace Pro launch is postponed.#OnePlus #OnePlusAcePro pic.twitter.com/ycNDHMmcg9
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 3, 2022
What is going on in China?
Geopolitical tensions are high in China after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Taiwan on the evening of August 2. The senior US politician has been a vocal critic of China’s policies on multiple occasions over the past decade. China is unhappy with Pelosi visiting Taiwan, even issuing warnings to US President Joe Biden to “not play with fire” last week.
International launches likely unaffected
The OnePlus Ace Pro is set to launch later today globally, including in India as the OnePlus 10T. The global launch event for the phone, which is taking place in New York City on August 3 is likely going to be unaffected by the cancellation of the China launch.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
As Supertech demolition date nears, RWAs come up with evacuation guidelines for residents
Share Market News Updates: Sensex rises nearly 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark
OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Livestream timing, what to expect
Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan
CAT 2022: Registration process begins today; check eligibility, exam date and other details
Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks
Beyoncé criticised for being ‘ableist’ in new album; set to change song lyrics
Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tappu aka Raj Anadkat quitting show? Actor refuses to give a straight answer
Noah Baumbach’s White Noise to open New York Film Festival
AP SSC Supplementary 10th result LIVE Updates: Over 2 lakh candidates failed in one or more subjects
CWG Day 6 schedule: India vs Barbados in cricket, India vs Canada in hockey and squash men’s singles bronze medal match
After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel August 3 launch event in China