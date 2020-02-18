After Cortana, Microsoft is working on a brand new voice assistant

Microsoft is giving a second shot at launching a voice-based digital assistant. Microsoft is giving a second shot at launching a voice-based digital assistant.

It’s no secret that Cortana is left behind other voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. But that does not mean that Microsoft is giving up on the idea of controlling the operating system through your voice.

According to a report, Microsoft is giving a second shot at launching a voice-based digital assistant. This time though, the new voice assistant will rather come to Windows 10X and not Windows 10. The report says Microsoft is looking for an engineer who can develop a “superior voice control experience” for Windows 10X.

Although Microsoft does not explicitly disclose full details, there’s a clear sign that the company could be developing a new voice assistant as an accessibility feature. Though it remains to be seen whether or not this new voice control system would be a part of Cortana.

For most consumers, Cortana is already dead. The company is clearly distancing itself from the Cortana voice assistant, which was supposed to take on Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. It’s not that Cortana was dumb, it wasn’t just as smart as Alexa or Google Assistant.

Microsoft will need a new voice assistant for Windows 10X, anyway. In case you’re not aware, Windows 10X is Microsoft’s new operating system designed for new age dual-screen laptops and foldables. The company is expected to launch its Surface Neo, which will hit retail shelves towards the end of 2020. Windows 10X promises a new start menu, updated action center, and all-new user experience.

