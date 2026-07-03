After Apple, Nothing, Vivo and Realme raise prices of select smartphones

Days after Apple increased the prices of several MacBook and iPad models in India, reportedly, smartphone brands Nothing, Vivo and Realme have also revised prices for select handsets, with hikes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 amid rising memory component costs.
The revisions point to a broader trend in the consumer electronics industry, where manufacturers are passing on higher component costs to buyers. Industry executives have attributed the increase to a sharp rise in the prices of memory components such as RAM and storage, driven by growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Vivo has made the widest set of revisions across its portfolio, covering devices in its X, V, T and Y series. The biggest increase is for the Vivo X300 FE, whose 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are now priced at Rs 7,000 higher than before. Models such as the Vivo V70 FE, T5x, T4 Lite and several Y-series smartphones have also seen price increases ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Nothing has revised the prices of the Phone 4a series by up to Rs 4,000. The base 8GB + 128 GB variant of the Nothing Phone 4a now costs Rs 39,999, up from Rs 37,999, while storage variants have also become more expensive.
Realme, meanwhile, has increased the prices of the Realme 16 and Realme 16 Pro Plus by up to Rs 4,000. However, it has reduced the price of the Realme 16 Pro by up to Rs 3,000 across select variants.
The increase in component costs has prompted several consumer electronics companies to revise prices in recent weeks. While the companies have not formally announced the latest revisions, the updated prices have begun reflecting across on online platforms and retail listings.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)