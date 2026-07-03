After Apple, Nothing, Vivo and Realme raise prices of select smartphones

Select smartphones from Nothing, Vivo and Realme have become more expensive in India, following Apple's recent price revisions. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Days after Apple increased the prices of several MacBook and iPad models in India, reportedly, smartphone brands Nothing, Vivo and Realme have also revised prices for select handsets, with hikes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 amid rising memory component costs.

The revisions point to a broader trend in the consumer electronics industry, where manufacturers are passing on higher component costs to buyers. Industry executives have attributed the increase to a sharp rise in the prices of memory components such as RAM and storage, driven by growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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Vivo has made the widest set of revisions across its portfolio, covering devices in its X, V, T and Y series. The biggest increase is for the Vivo X300 FE, whose 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are now priced at Rs 7,000 higher than before. Models such as the Vivo V70 FE, T5x, T4 Lite and several Y-series smartphones have also seen price increases ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.