After Apple, Microsoft hikes Xbox console prices worldwide

Microsoft has announced a global price hike for its Xbox consoles, with the revised prices set to take effect from August 1. The company said the increase is driven by rising memory and storage costs, while also confirming that it will discontinue the 2TB Xbox model.

Under the revised pricing, the Xbox Series S 512GB will rise from $399 to $499, while the 1TB variant will increase from $499 to $599. The Xbox Series X 1TB Digital will cost $750 instead of $599, and the 1TB Disc version will increase from $649 to $800.

According to Microsoft, memory and console storage costs are now more than 2.5 times higher than previous levels. The company also warned that component prices could continue to rise, potentially doubling by the fall of 2027. The latest revision comes less than a year after Microsoft increased Xbox prices in the US.