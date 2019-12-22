Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling service goes live: Check if its available for you

Reliance Jio is expected to officially launch Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service in India soon Reliance Jio is expected to officially launch Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service in India soon

After testing for several months, Airtel introduced its awaiting Wi-Fi calling service in India earlier this month. Having said that, Bharti Airtel is the first telecom operator to launch such a service in the country. Looks like rival Reliance Jio is soon going to answer Airtel and launch its own VoWi-Fi service in India. According to a report coming from TelecomTalk website, Jio has already started testing VoWi-Fi service in some circles. Jio is yet to reveal official details about its VoWi-Fi calling service.

The report suggests that the Jio’s VoWi-Fi service is already available in three areas: Kerala, Kolkata and Maharashtra. Jio is reportedly testing its Wi-Fi calling service in these three circles, which means select users from these areas are already using Jio’s VoWi-Fi facility on their smartphones.

Notably, Reliance Jio is yet to officially announce its VoWi-Fi service in India but now that the company has started the testing process we can expect the service to be available for all users very soon.

Supported broadband operator

In addition, the report also reveals that Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator unlike Airtel Wi-Fi calling service when it was initially launched in the country. To recollect, Airtel Wi-Fi calling service initially worked only with Airtel broadband, however, now it works on any ISP (Internet Service Provider).

Compatible devices

Similar to Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling service, the Jio VoWi-Fi is also said to be available for some compatible devices like iPhone 6s and above, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30s, OnePlus 6 series, and OnePlus 7 Series including OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro. Airtel previously confirmed that it is working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with its Wi-Fi Calling.

The Airtel Wi-Fi calling service is currently available in select circles including Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Kolkata. The telecom operator has confirmed that the Wi-Fi calling service will be gradually rolled out across other states in India.

