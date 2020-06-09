OnePlus TV series is going to really affordable; starting price will be under Rs 20,000

It’s confirmed. Affordable OnePlus TV series will start at a price of under Rs 20,000 (Image: OnePlus) It’s confirmed. Affordable OnePlus TV series will start at a price of under Rs 20,000 (Image: OnePlus)

Xiaomi’s Mi TV and Realme TV are soon going to get serious competition from OnePlus in India. The company on Monday confirmed that it will launch an affordable OnePlus TV especially for the Indian consumers on July 2. The company is yet to confirm the name of the OnePlus TV but has revealed that the starting price will be set under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus in its latest tweet revealed the price category of the upcoming OnePlus TV. The company noted, “The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be stating from RS 1X,999. Can you guess the price.”

In this tweet, the company confirmed two details. One, there will be more than one TV launching on July 2. Second, the base model of the upcoming OnePlus TV will be priced under Rs 20,000.

In the same tweet, OnePlus also confirmed that despite the affordable pricing the OnePlus TV will pack top-notch features. The company noted, “heavy of specs, easy on price.”

READ | Everything about affordable OnePlus TV series

By bringing affordable smart TVs to India OnePlus is clearly targeting the Mi TVs and Realme TVs. Xiaomi Mi TVs are the best selling ones in the country right now.

OnePlus entered the smart TV segment last year with the launch of its two premium TVs aka OnePlus TV Q1 series at much higher pricing than expected. The OnePlus TV Q1 55-inch is priced at RS 69,900 while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro 55-inch is set a price of Rs 99,900. Both the models are available on Amazon.in.

Besides the affordable OnePlus TV, the company is also planning to launch OnePlus Z — the affordable 5G smartphone. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Z will launch in India on July 10. The affordable smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 64MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd