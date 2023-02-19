Short on budget? Consider these affordable Android smartphones for under Rs 8000

While smartphones are getting a lot better, they are also getting more expensive. That being said, phone companies do offer affordable smartphones to cater to a large pool of budget shoppers. These devices offer up-to-date specifications and most of them are also compatible with a 4G network.

Check out some of the best smartphones available in India for less than Rs 8,000 in India.

Moto E13

The Moto E13 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for just Rs 7,999. This device is available on Flipkart and is powered by the Unisoc T606 Processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD screen with a water-drop notch and it has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The smartphone also has an IP52 rating, which makes it splash-resistant. This is also the most affordable smartphone in the country with support for Dolby Atmos audio. On top of all these things, the phone ships with the latest Android 13 Go edition with better optimisation for entry-level hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A03

If you are looking for a budget smartphone from Samsung then the Galaxy A03 is available for Rs 7,950 on Amazon. The device offers 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is based on the Unisoc Tiger T606 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen and is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery. The highlight of this device is the 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Tecno Spark 9

The Tecno Spark 9 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is also available for Rs 7,999 and this device is based on the Mediatek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with a custom skin on top. The device has a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is something that’s unheard of in this price range. On top of that, the phone also features a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Redmi 10A

Right now, the Redmi 10A is available on Croma for Rs 7,999 and this is probably one of the best smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India. It is powered by a decent Mediatek Helio G25 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with support for a 4G network. Similarly, the device also has features like a fingerprint sensor, and a multi-camera system, and is fueled by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should deliver over two days of battery life per charge.

The body of this phone is made using plastic, which makes it more durable and the device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device has a large 6.53-inch HD display, which makes it great for content consumption on platforms like YouTube for hours without any issues.

realme narzo 50i Prime

The realme narzo 50i Prime is another stellar choice under Rs 8,000. With a retail price tag of Rs 7,999, this device also offers 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor. The smartphone has a unique design with a single massive camera at the back with 8MP resolution and there is also a 5MP selfie camera at the front, both capable of recording HD videos.

The device has a 6.5-inch HD display with a water-drop style notch. The smartphone also has a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The textured back panel of this phone not only makes it look trendy but also makes the device grippy.

Nokia C20 Plus

If you want an Android phone with stock Android UI that costs less than Rs 8,000, then the Nokia C20 Plus is currently listed on Reliance Digital for just Rs 7,999. This device offers 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage and is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor with no bloatware or third-party apps.

The device ships with the go edition of Android 11 OS, which consumes fewer resources when compared to the normal Android. On top of that, the device also gets a dual-camera system with an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. Besides, a 4,950 mAh battery should ensure over two days of battery life under normal usage conditions.