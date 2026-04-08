Adobe’s Student Spaces AI tool in Acrobat lets you create guides, mind maps and summaries

Adobe has launched a new feature called Student Spaces in Acrobat to help students manage their academic workload more efficiently. The tool, currently available in beta and free to use, supports everything from daily study tasks to long-term career preparation.

Student Spaces offers users a single platform to consolidate notes, files, and study resources, allowing them to track their progress easily. Students can upload class-related files and create study guides, mind maps, and summaries from them. There are also interactive quizzes and flashcards on the website to aid learning.

Another important feature of Student Spaces is an artificial intelligence assistant that breaks down complex subjects. Adobe states that the AI assistant acts like a round-the-clock tutor, providing explanations and including citations within documents, allowing students to check the source of the information.