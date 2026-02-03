Adobe’s AI pivot: Animate to be retired next month, here is exactly how long you can continue using it

Despite Flash fading from the web years ago, Adobe Animate has continued to play a key role behind the scenes. Animators used it to create television shows, web series, games and independent projects. (Image: Adobe)

Adobe has confirmed that it will shut down Adobe Animate next month, bringing an end to a piece of software that has shaped digital animation for nearly three decades. In a frequently asked questions post published on its website, the company said it will stop selling the animation app on March 1, pointing to the rise of newer platforms that it believes better meet the needs of today’s creators.

While sales will end soon, existing users will not lose immediate access. Adobe said customers can download and use Adobe Animate until March 1, 2027. Enterprise customers have a longer window, with access extended until March 1, 2029. During this period, Adobe will continue to provide support. After these deadlines, however, files and downloads will no longer be available.