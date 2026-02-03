Adobe’s AI pivot: Animate to be retired next month, here is exactly how long you can continue using it

Adobe has confirmed that it will shut down Adobe Animate next month, bringing an end to a piece of software that has shaped digital animation for nearly three decades. In a frequently asked questions post published on its website, the company said it will stop selling the animation app on March 1, pointing to the rise of newer platforms that it believes better meet the needs of today’s creators.
While sales will end soon, existing users will not lose immediate access. Adobe said customers can download and use Adobe Animate until March 1, 2027. Enterprise customers have a longer window, with access extended until March 1, 2029. During this period, Adobe will continue to provide support. After these deadlines, however, files and downloads will no longer be available.
For many in the animation world, the announcement feels like the final chapter of a long and influential journey. Adobe Animate traces its roots back to 1996, when a small company called FutureWave Software launched a program known as FutureSplash Animator.
That tool later became Flash after being acquired by Macromedia, and it went on to define animation on the early web. Adobe bought Macromedia in 2005 and rebranded the software as Adobe Flash Professional, before renaming it Adobe Animate in 2015 as web browsers began turning away from Flash technology.
Despite Flash fading from the web years ago, Adobe Animate has continued to play a key role behind the scenes. Animators used it to create television shows, web series, games and independent projects. Adobe now says users can replace parts of Animate’s functionality with other Creative Cloud tools such as After Effects or Adobe Express, but many creators argue those alternatives do not fully match what Animate offers.
Some of that frustration has spilt out onto social media. The creators of the popular short-form animated series Chikn Nuggit said they still rely on Adobe Animate for production and warned that shutting it down could put jobs at risk and lead to the loss of past creative work. Animator David Firth, best known for Salad Fingers, also said he continues to use the software to produce his distinctive animations.
Industry professionals echoed those concerns. Megacharlie, a technical artist at Jackbox Games, noted that Adobe Animate is still widely used across television animation, film studios, game development teams and by thousands of independent creators working on their own.
The timing of the decision also reflects a broader shift at Adobe. Over the past year, the company has made artificial intelligence a central focus, rolling out AI-powered tools across its creative apps. These include features for automated editing, audio generation, and voiceovers, as well as its Firefly AI models designed for safe commercial use in entertainment.
