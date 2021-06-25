Adobe Substance 3D Collection launched for 3D enthusiasts; Check details

Check out what's new in the Adobe Substance 3D Collection. (Image Source: Adobe)

Adobe has released its Adobe Substance 3D Collection, a suite of interoperable tools and services that support 3D creativity from the beginning to the end of any project. The suite of 3D tools has been brought together by the team that built the Substance Suite.

The Substance Suite was behind popular movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Star Wars: Episode IX and games like Half-Life Alyx and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The AI (artificial intelligence) powered tool makes 3D creation easier for enthusiasts, eliminating most of the technical complexities.

What tools are in the Suite?

The Adobe Substance 3D Suite comes with a number of tools with specific purposes. Here is a list of what tools you get and what they’re capable of.

Substance 3D Designer:

Substance 3D Designer allows you to create various 3D models along with customizable textures and materials for use in your projects.

Substance 3D Painter:

This tool lets you apply textures and materials to various 3D objects, including those you just created using the 3D designer tool. These textures, when applied to objects, give them the realistic look that enhances the 3D effect.

Substance 3D Stager:

Once your object is ready, you still need a scene to go with it. That’s where the Substance 3D stager comes in. The tool, built on the foundation of Adobe Dimension lets users produce virtual photographs and renderings.

Substance 3D Asset Library:

The Substance 3D Asset Library contains pre-designed 3D models and textures which can be used by designers in their projects. Users can also create their own 3D models learning from the models in the library created by experts.

Substance 3D Sampler:

The Sampler tool lets users use a photograph to sample textures and materials quickly in minutes.

A press note by the company also suggests that the Suite will include a beta version of a Substance 3D Modeler, that uses a VR interface in order to allow designers to create their 3D models.

The Adobe Substance 3D Collection suite can be purchased from the Adobe website. Plans start at Rs 3,193.08 per month for the first year.