Adobe reverses shutdown plans for Animate, says it will continue in Maintenance Mode

Adobe has clarified that it will not discontinue Adobe Animate, walking back an earlier communication that suggested the long-running animation software would soon be retired. In a fresh statement, the company confirmed that Animate will remain available for both new and existing customers with no planned end date.

“We are not discontinuing or removing access to Adobe Animate,” Adobe said in its updated announcement. “Animate will continue to be available for both current and new customers, and we will ensure you continue to have access to your content. There is no longer a deadline or date by which Animate will no longer be available.”

The company explained that Adobe Animate is now in what it calls “maintenance mode.” This means the application will continue to receive security updates and bug fixes, but Adobe will no longer add new features. The status applies across all customer categories, including individual users, small businesses, and enterprise clients.

Also Read | How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free

“Maintenance mode means we will continue to support the application and provide ongoing security and bug fixes, but we are no longer adding new features,” Adobe said. “We are committed to ensuring Animate users have access to their content regardless if the state of development changes.”

The clarification marks a significant shift from earlier messaging that had alarmed the animation community. Previous information suggested that Adobe planned to stop selling Animate in March, with access eventually being cut off in the coming years. That guidance has now been formally withdrawn.

A tool with a lasting creative legacy

Adobe Animate has a history that stretches back nearly three decades. Originally launched in 1996 as FutureSplash Animator by FutureWave Software, the program became Macromedia Flash after an acquisition and went on to dominate animation on the early web. Adobe acquired Macromedia in 2005, renaming the software Adobe Flash Professional before rebranding it as Adobe Animate in 2015 as web standards evolved away from Flash technology.

Even after Flash was phased out of browsers, Animate continued to be widely used behind the scenes. The software has remained a core tool for television animation, web series, educational content, games, and independent creative projects.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Adobe upgrades Firefly with text-driven video edits and new AI models

News of a potential shutdown earlier this year had triggered concern among creators who still depend on the application. Teams behind popular online shows and independent animators argued that alternative Adobe tools such as After Effects or Adobe Express do not fully replicate Animate’s workflow. Many feared the loss of access would disrupt productions and make older project files unusable.

Those worries have now been eased by Adobe’s latest statement. While Animate will no longer evolve with new capabilities, users will be able to continue working with the software and accessing their existing projects indefinitely.

The decision fits into a broader shift in Adobe’s strategy. Over the past year, the company has increasingly focused on artificial intelligence, adding AI-powered features across its Creative Cloud suite and expanding its Firefly generative AI platform. Even as Adobe invests heavily in next-generation creative tools, it has opted to keep Animate available for the large community that still relies on it.