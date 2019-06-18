Adobe’s Project Gemini will be called Adobe Fresco, is a new painting app for iPad

Adobe Fresco will be name for the iPad drawing and painting app from the company, which was earlier called Project Gemini. Adobe had first revealed Project Gemini back in October 2018 at its Adobe Max conference in Los Angeles.

The painting and drawing app will be launching for the iPad later this year, and right now the company is still pre-testing the release with select users. Those who are interested in testing the iPad app can still sign up from the Adobe website. The company’s blog post has indicated that there will be versions for other stylus and touch-based devices, though it has not confirmed when these will be rolled out.

The highlight of the Adobe Fresco painting app is its ability to create art effects, similar to the real-world, with watercolour painting and oil painting being the key focus. Adobe in a blog post said they have named the app after the fresco painting technique, “where the artist spreads a layer of plaster on a wall or ceiling, then – while the plaster is still wet – paints the image using a simple mixture of pigment and water.”

Adobe Fresco will let creators paint using the app and recreate effects similar to oil paint, watercolours, which are hard to replicate on digital devices. The app is not just aimed at professionals, but also art novices or those who want to try painting on their iPad.

In October, Adobe had revealed that the app would allow creators to bring their drawings into Adobe Photoshop CC or Illustrator as well.

The app will support dynamic brushes, which will give the effect of oil painting or watercolours. Adobe is calling these as Live Brushes in the Fresco app. According to the company, it is relying on artificial intelligence of Adobe Sensei to recreate the behaviour of oils and watercolours when one is using these brushes on the iPad.

For example, when one is painting with a Live Brush in watercolour mode, they will see the effect of the colour on the paper, like they would in real-life. So using red and yellow next to each other in this effect will ensure they blend into each other at the border, creating orange.

Users will also be able to dilute some colours in this mode, similar to how it works with watercolours on paper. The Live Brush for oil painting will let users add a thick coat of paint and also show brush strokes, ridges, which one tends to see in real-life oil paintings.

Adobe will let users import their favourite Photoshop brushes directly in Fresco. The company has partnered with famous digital brush maker Kyle Webster to create some additional brushes for the Fresco app as well.

The Fresco app will also have vector brushes to create clean, crisp, and scaleable lines and shapes, according the blog. For the creative professionals, Adobe is including pro-level tools like layers, masking, and selection in a workspace. The Fresco app will also support exporting files to PDF for editing within Adobe Illustrator.