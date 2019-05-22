Adobe Premiere Rush video editing app now available on Android with free trial

Adobe has launched Premiere Rush, an all-in-one cross-video editing app for select Android smartphones. The app packs capabilities from both Adobe Premiere Pro and Audition in a simplified interface optimized for Android.

Advertising

Premiere Rush users can shoot a video and use the app to edit and share it directly to social media. The editing progress is synced to the cloud so users have the liberty to start a project on one device and finish it on another without missing anything. The interface of Premiere Rush is consistent across smartphone and desktop.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store. As of now, the Premiere Rush is available on select devices including Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, Galaxy S9/9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S10e, Google Pixel 3/3XL, Pixel 2/2XL, and OnePlus 6T.

Adobe says that the app will be compatible with more Android devices very soon. For iPhone users, the app is available for iOS 11 or later. The app is compatible with Apple devices with A9 ARM chip or higher. It means Premiere Rush is accessible on iPhone 7 and newer.

Advertising

The Premiere Rush starter plan is available for free, which gives customers access to all the features with an ability to create unlimited projects. However, users can export a maximum of three projects only.

Also read | Adobe Photoshop for iPad: How to sign up for the beta test

For unlimited exports, users have to spend some money. The Premiere Rush is available for $9.99 (around Rs 700) per month for individual users, $19.99 (around Rs 1400) per month for teams and $29.99 (around Rs 2100) per month for enterprises.

The Starter Plan comes with 2GB of cloud storage, Adobe Fonts and Adobe Portfolio, whereas the Premiere Rush Single App comes with 100GB of cloud storage. The additional storage up to 10TB is available for purchase.