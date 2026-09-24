Adobe Premiere comes to Android with free video editing, 4K export, and AI features

YouTube and Adobe announce Create for YouTube Shorts, a new in-app editing space designed to help creators produce and share short-form content more easily. (Image Source: Adobe)

Android users, especially creators, can now edit videos on the go with the Adobe Premiere mobile app, which is now available to download from the Google Play Store.

The Android version of the free-to-use app comes over a year after Adobe rolled out its iOS version. With the app, core editing capabilities such as the ability to split, trim, crop and merge footage, to adjust video speeds, as well as to add text, effects and audio layers like voiceovers, are all available at no cost. Users will also be able to export an unlimited number of 4K videos with no watermarks in the size they want for any platform without paying anything.