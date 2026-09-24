Adobe Premiere comes to Android with free video editing, 4K export, and AI features

Android users, especially creators, can now edit videos on the go with the Adobe Premiere mobile app, which is now available to download from the Google Play Store.
The Android version of the free-to-use app comes over a year after Adobe rolled out its iOS version. With the app, core editing capabilities such as the ability to split, trim, crop and merge footage, to adjust video speeds, as well as to add text, effects and audio layers like voiceovers, are all available at no cost. Users will also be able to export an unlimited number of 4K videos with no watermarks in the size they want for any platform without paying anything.
However, Adobe Premiere’s more advanced generative AI features can only be accessed as in-app purchases. If you have an Android phone and want to install the newly launched app, make sure the device is running at least Android 13 with a minimum RAM of 5GB.
The launch brings the Premiere mobile app to a much larger audience, including users in India which is one of the world’s largest Android markets. Adobe is specifically pitching the app to Indian creators who make vlogs, tutorials, podcasts, and other social media content, and are looking for more advanced video and audio editing tools without relying on a desktop.
“Today, we’re excited to share that Adobe Premiere on mobile is now available on Android for free. With 95% of Indian creators already being mobile-first, the smartphone is fast becoming the studio for India’s next generation of creators. We’re excited to offer Premiere mobile on iOS and now on Android devices, putting Adobe’s pro-quality video tools into the hands of millions of creators in India for free,” Diksha Kuhar, Director, Product Marketing, Premiere mobile, Adobe, said in a statement.
One of the unique features available via the Adobe Premiere mobile app is Enhance Audio, which lets users reduce distracting background noise and improve the clarity of interviews, voiceovers, and other recordings in just one tap.
Adobe Premiere also promises frame accurate editing with precise controls over every cut. The multi-track timeline lets users layer video, music, text, effects and more in one view.
For those looking to leverage Adobe’s Firefly AI capabilities such as generating sound effects and using AI-generated assets in their content, they will need to buy separate credits via the app. Users can also buy extra cloud storage through the app.
The company said that it will also be releasing more in-app features such as Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframes, cropping, beat detection, continued editing on Premiere desktop, and more.