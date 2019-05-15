Adobe Photoshop for iPad: How to sign up for the beta test

Adobe is all set to bring a full version of its Photoshop editing software for the iPad sometime this year, and the company is now accepting applications to a beta program. The beta program was first spotted by 9to5Mac.

A limited number of Creative Cloud subscribers noticed emails from the company, inviting them to apply for the Photoshop for iPad beta program, with a link to a Google Form to sign up. They are asked to fill up their name, e-mail address, and write a brief explanation as to why they are interested in testing Photoshop on the iPad. It appears that Photoshop for iPad is almost finished and ready for release.

At Adobe’s Max 2018 conference, the company first announced Photoshop CC for iPad. The idea is to offer a full version of Photoshop on a device like the iPad, which is increasingly being used by professionals and creatives. Photoshop is considered to be the most powerful professional software for editing photos.

Adobe said the full version of Photoshop on the iPad will allow users to open and edit native Photoshop (PSD) files and take advantage of all the Photoshop editing and layers features. Photoshop on the iPad will look familiar to Photoshop on the desktop.

How to sign up for the Adobe Photoshop for iPad beta test

If you are a Creative Cloud customer and want to test out the upcoming app on your iPad, you can sign up for the beta program through a Google Forums sign up page. You can test it out, but there is no guarantee you will be chosen.