Adobe Max 2021: Photoshop is coming to web browsers, new tools to authenticate content

With a focus on connected creativity and content authenticity, Adobe is bringing the ability to edit, share and access projects made on Photoshop and Illustrator on a web browser. It has also announced ‘Content Credentials’ feature for Photoshop, where creators will be able to secure their work with their identity. The company made the announcement at its annual Adobe Max conference, where it announced a host of new features for its suite of products with a focus on connectivity.

Here’s a look at the top announcements from Adobe’s Max conference.

Photoshop, Illustrator on the web

In a big change Adobe will allow users to access Photoshop or Illustrator files with just a web browser. Those accessing the files on the web browser will not need to download any additional software. A Creative Cloud subscription is not needed in order to open the file.

But, those who are Creative Cloud subscribers will be able to make light edits to the shared Photoshop or Illustrator files right in their browser itself. Collaborators will be able to use basic editing tools in the browser to make minor tweaks and quick edits.

Adobe says while Photoshop on the Web in public beta is debuting now, Illustrator on the Web will debut as a private beta.

Content Credentials in Photoshop aimed at NFTs

Adobe is expanding on its efforts around the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which it launched two years back. The initiative is aimed at combating visual misinformation and ensuring that original creators get credit for their work.

As part of these efforts, Adobe is now adding an ability to attach Content Credentials (CC) in apps like Photoshop. Adobe says these “secure credentials include information like who created an image and when and where a photo was taken.”

The new CC feature can also help ensure that a creator’s works remain safe and are not hijacked and sold as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the market by unscrupulous people, claims the company. Adobe has partnered with the NFT marketplaces KnownOrigin, OpenSea, Rarible, and SuperRare to display Content Credentials.

Adobe also announced a new Creative Cloud Spaces feature, which is a dedicated digital online repository for common projects.

The feature is launching as a beta experience for Adobe creative suite customers across key products such as Photoshop, etc. For instance in Photoshop, when enabled on the desktop app, the feature captures edits and identity information from a working image. The creator can then attach this information to the image when exporting it.

Further, Adobe will let users connect their social and crypto accounts to their work in the Photoshop desktop app. “By adding your social media and wallet addresses to your Content Credentials you can further assure consumers that you are indeed the creator of your content,” the company said in a blog post.

Adobe’s social network Behance, which is geared for creative professionals, will show Content Credentials if an image has those attached to it. The company is also working on an open-sourced developer kit for any team to integrate Content Credentials into their product.

Creative Cloud Spaces and Canvas

Adobe also announced a new Creative Cloud Spaces feature, which is a dedicated digital online repository for common projects. Everyone working on a project will be able to access, organise and share files, libraries, and links in a centralised location as part of the Space. The feature will be available in private beta inside Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Fresco and XD applications.

Meanwhile, Canvas will be a new way to display and visualise all of the creative work within a project. A team will be able to review with collaborators and explore ideas together, all in real-time and in the browser. Both Spaces and Canvas will debut in private beta and will be released next year more broadly.

New features for other products

In addition to these, Adobe has announced several new features for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Fresco, etc. For instance in Photoshop it adding three new neural filters to allow users to mix landscapes from multiple photos, and instantly transfer colours between images, powered by its Sensei-AI.

It is also adding a new remix feature in Premiere Pro in public beta, which makes creating a music bed for the content much easier. In Character Animator, it is enabling “more immersive and realistic animations with a new body tracker feature.”

Meanwhile, Adobe Illustrator on iPad will get new vectorised technology in preview, which will soon transform hand drawn sketches into crisp vector graphics.

Fresco, which is Adobe’s painting and drawing app, will get the ability to turn any drawing layer into an animation layer to create motion.