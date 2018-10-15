Adobe Max 2018: Focus on cross-platform as Premiere Rush CC, Photoshop CC and Project Gemini for iPad are announced

Adobe has announced two major projects, Project Aero and Project Gemini at its Max 2018 conference

Adobe has announced three new applications focused on cross-platform performance at its Max conference in Los Angeles. There’s a new video-editing app called Premiere CC, which is designed to make video creation easier, a new iPad version of Photoshop CC and Project Gemini, a drawing app designed for the iPad as well.

Starting with Adobe Premiere Rush CC, this is designed to make video-editing on mobile, tablets as well as laptops and desktops much easier. All projects which are started on Premiere Rush CC are compatible with the full Premiere Pro version as well. They are also synced to the Adobe Creative Cloud as well, so that a user can access them anytime on any platform.

The idea with Premiere Rush CC is to help creators quickly edit their videos, especially those who might not be video editing experts per se. It will also cater to those who need to quickly edit their videos, especially for social media on a daily basis.

The app will natively support sharing on platforms like YouTube and Instagram as soon as the video is edited and rendered. Adobe says that Premiere Rush CC has an intuitive interface with editing tools on the timeline. The colour correction feature on this app is powered by Adobe Premiere Pro which is the main desktop app.

Adobe has also added machine learning and AI features into the Rush CC program. For instance, Adobe’s Sensei will help determine what kind of audio clip to bring to the timeline, it can also help figure out at which point should the background music dip, while increasing the volume of the voice clip.

Premiere Rush CC also has a motion graphics templates built-in to allow editors to create titles, end credits etc for their video.

The all-new Premiere Rush CC will be available on Windows and macOS and via the iOS App Store starting October 15. It will come to Google Play Store in 2019. The new video-editing app will be offered at $9.99/month to individuals, $19.99/month to teams and $29.99/month to enterprise customers.

It will be also included as part of All Apps, Student and Premiere Pro CC single app plans and comes with 100GB Creative Cloud storage. The Starter Plan will be available for free, which will let users create an unlimited number of projects and export up to three projects for free.

Adobe Photoshop CC

The Photoshop CC preview will launch on the iPad in 2019. This will bring the full photoshop capabilities to other platforms, starting with the iPad.

All features of Photoshop, including advanced composing, masking, etc will be available on iPad. Adobe is promising a desktop-like Photoshop experience on the iPad and said that Photoshop CC shares the same codebase as the main app.

Adobe Photoshop CC Preview to launch on iPad next year

All PSD files or Photoshop projects will open on the iPad version. Users will be able to rely on features like pinch to zoom and open the layers. Adobe also said it will be possible for users to add as many layers on the iPad version, as it is on the desktop version.

Adobe Project Gemini

The third big announcement was Project Gemini, which is a new painting and drawing app limited to the iPad. This too will come in 2019, though an exact time-frame has not been given.

This will also allow creators to bring their drawings into Adobe Photoshop CC or Illustrator. Users will be able to create paintings with Project Gemini. The app will support new dynamic brushes, which can give the effect of an oil-painting or watercolour painting, depending on the user preference.

Adobe Project Gemini is a new painting and drawing app designed for iPad

Adobe claims the water brush and oil brush can mimic how these would work in real-life. For instance with the oil brush, if the user presses harder, the paint will appear thicker in the app.

Adobe also announced that its XD software will now allow app/website designers and creators, to add voice-related experiences in the UX/UI without having to leave the app. Adobe is relying on technology from Sayspring, a company it recently acquired to power this feature.

Designers will be able to add voice command features in the app itself, for a rich interactive experience, which can also with the Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Adobe Project Aero

Adobe also talked about its Project Aero for augmented reality (AR). It will help designers work on AR experiences without the need for any coding language. Adobe is first partnering with Apple and Pixar for these AR experience.

Adobe also announced that from now on, those with Creative Cloud subscriptions will get all fonts for free. Subscribers will no longer have to pay extra for fonts. Additionally, the Adobe Stock feature will have more 3D model content and video content from GoPro.

The company also announced updates to its Creative Cloud applications including, Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC, Premiere Pro CC and Adobe XD.

Disclaimer: The author is in Los Angeles, attending Adobe Max at the invite of Adobe India

