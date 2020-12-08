Adobe Lightroom announces native app for Apple’s M1 and Windows 10 ARM devices

Lightroom will now be a native Apple M1 and Win Arm app (Image: Adobe website)

Adobe has announced that Lightroom will now be available as a native app for Apple’s newly released M1 processor-powered devices. The app will also run on Windows 10 devices running on ARM-based processors. As per the blogpost by Adobe’s Photo Product Manager Sharad Mangalick, Lightroom has been rebuilt to take advantage of the new M1 processors made by the Cupertino giant.

The photo editing software can be downloaded for free. But after the one-week trial, its monthly subscription costs $9.99. The subscription also comes with 1TB cloud storage.

“Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Adobe Camera Raw have all been tested and certified to work well with Apple Rosetta emulation as we work on Apple M1 native versions of these apps,” Mangalick further added in the blog.

The new update includes ProRAW support which enables the user to import and edit images taken in the AppleRAW format. Users can also add a Lightroom widget on iOS 14 devices and click selfies using the Lightroom camera. The beta version of the app is already available for download. However, Adobe has promised that the new update will be available soon and released a timeline of rollout.

# Raw defaults and Improved GPU support in Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera RAW will be released in February 2021.

# Share Edits, Local Hue colour updates, Raw Defaults, Watermarks features will be available in June 2021.

# Advanced Colour Grading and improved performance on Adobe MAX will be released in October 2021.

Along with Apple devices, the new version will also be available for devices running on Android, Windows and ChromeOS. The new version is also rebuilt to work better with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors as well that run on Windows 10.

