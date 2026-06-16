Adobe introduces new Creative Cloud features to streamline photo, video and design workflows

Adobe, on Tuesday, June 16, announced a series of updates across its Creative Cloud applications, introducing new AI-powered tools and workflow enhancements for photographers, video editors and designers. The company said the latest features are aimed at reducing time spent on repetitive tasks while giving creators greater control over editing and production workflows.

In Lightroom, Adobe has made Assisted Culling generally available, adding features such as Face view, which analyses subjects for eye sharpness and whether their eyes are open, and Stacking, which groups similar images and recommends the strongest shot. The application also gains Photo to Video, a feature powered by Firefly and Google Veo that can generate motion from still images for use in b-roll footage and social media content.

Additionally, AI Sharpen integrates Topaz Labs’ Noise-Aware Sharpen model directly into Lightroom. At the same time, support for all Sony RAW formats from the newly announced Sony Alpha 7R VI has been added across Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw.

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Premium Pro adds new editing tools

Premium Pro receives several workflow-focused updates, including Global Audio Mute that silences audio across the entire app in just one click, and Marker Search lets users pull up any markers by colour or name across every open project. Channel Blur, Gradient and Noise FX features can add organic animated texture right inside the timeline.

Adobe has also introduced 3D Spinback and Slide transitions built directly to the editing workflow, Single Word Captioning controls, and a Stock Panel Checkout feature that allows users to preview and license Adobe Stock assets without leaving the editing timeline. The company said Object Mask has been improved with faster AI-powered masking and easier regenerations of masks when media files are relinked.

After Effects expands 3D workflows

For motion graphics professionals, After Effects now includes Object Matte, an AI-powered rotoscoping tool featuring Object Selection, Quick Selection, Selection Brush, and Refine Edge options that replace Roto Brush. Adobe has also expanded its 3D capabilities with support for Displacement Maps, cinematic Depth of Field effects and scripting APIs for parametric meshes. In addition, users can now import SVG files directly into After Effects as editable shape layers and transfer vector artwork directly from Illustrator through a copy and paste workflow.

Photoshop boosts image editing

Photoshop’s latest update introduces Reflection Removal, which automatically removes reflections from images shot through glass. The Removal Tool has also been updated to support on-device generative AI processing, allowing certain edits to be completed offline.

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Illustrator enhances vector imaging

Illustrator gains an enhanced Concept of Vector feature that can convert sketches or low-quality assets into editable vector graphics and generate multiple design variations directly within the application.

Adobe said the new updates will begin rolling out this week across its creative software ecosystem.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)