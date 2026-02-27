Adobe introduces new AI tools to speed up video creation with Firefly

The platform includes a multi-track video editor, allowing creators to build out timelines, trim footage and refine details within the same interface. (Image: Adobe)

Video creators often say the hardest part of making content is getting started. Staring at an empty timeline can slow down even the most experienced storyteller. Now, Adobe says it wants to change that with new updates to its AI-powered creative platform, Adobe Firefly.

For many creators, Firefly has become a key part of the workflow. YouTuber Brandon Baum describes it as a “thought starter,” using the tool to quickly generate visuals and ideas before refining them into a final cut. The idea, he says, is to experiment fast, test different directions, and then build from there.

That speed, Adobe argues, is now essential to modern video production. Whether someone is running a large YouTube channel or just launching a podcast, the ability to try, tweak, and rebuild quickly has become part of the creative process.