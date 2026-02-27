Adobe introduces new AI tools to speed up video creation with Firefly

Video creators often say the hardest part of making content is getting started. Staring at an empty timeline can slow down even the most experienced storyteller. Now, Adobe says it wants to change that with new updates to its AI-powered creative platform, Adobe Firefly.
For many creators, Firefly has become a key part of the workflow. YouTuber Brandon Baum describes it as a “thought starter,” using the tool to quickly generate visuals and ideas before refining them into a final cut. The idea, he says, is to experiment fast, test different directions, and then build from there.
That speed, Adobe argues, is now essential to modern video production. Whether someone is running a large YouTube channel or just launching a podcast, the ability to try, tweak, and rebuild quickly has become part of the creative process.
Firefly is designed as an all-in-one AI studio, bringing together creative models and editing tools in one place. Users can generate images, video clips, soundtracks, and transitions without switching between multiple apps.
The platform includes a multi-track video editor, allowing creators to build out timelines, trim footage and refine details within the same interface.
For podcaster and entrepreneur Sophia Kianni, that flexibility has practical value. She says her projects often require more than audio, including thumbnails, marketing visuals, and background footage. Having those tools in a single workspace, she adds, helps her team move faster.
Adobe’s latest addition to Firefly is a feature called Quick Cut. The tool is built to solve one common problem: turning raw footage into a usable first draft.
With Quick Cut, creators can upload their own video clips or generate new footage inside Firefly. By describing what the video is about — for example, an interview, product review or travel vlog — the AI assembles a structured first edit. Instead of arranging clips manually from scratch, users receive a starting point that follows a narrative flow.
The feature also allows more detailed control. Users can select an aspect ratio, choose pacing, set a target duration or add a script for guidance. Optional B-roll tracks can help keep supporting footage organised.
For product reviewers, reporters, podcasters and marketers, this approach could save hours of sorting and stitching together clips. The goal, Adobe says, is to free up time for storytelling rather than technical setup.
Firefly also allows image-to-video conversion, which helps turn static images into motion content. Such content can then be dragged into the timeline along with video content, opening up new possibilities.
Adobe is currently offering increased generation limits for users on certain Firefly plans to encourage users to experiment with different ideas without running out of credits.