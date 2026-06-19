Adobe expands Firefly with AI assistant upgrades, previews new creative AI studio

Adobe has introduced new AI-powered creative tools for Firefly, including brand creation, video generation and workflow management features. (Image: Adobe Blog)

Adobe on Thursday announced a set of new AI-powered features for Firefly, including tools for brand creation, storyboard generation, and video production, while also previewing an upgraded Firefly creative AI studio designed to bring ideation, editing and production workflows into a single workspace.

The update expands the capabilities of Firefly AI Assistant, which remains in beta, and comes as Adobe continues to integrate its creative AI technologies across its Creative Cloud ecosystem.

Firefly AI Assistant gains new creative tools

As part of the update, Adobe introduced several new capabilities aimed at creators, marketers and small businesses.

Among the additions is a brand kit creation feature that can generate logos, brand identities and colour palettes from text prompts. The company has also added a tool that converts product photographs into short-form promotional videos with automated motion, audio and visual enhancements.