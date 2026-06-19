Adobe expands Firefly with AI assistant upgrades, previews new creative AI studio

Adobe on Thursday announced a set of new AI-powered features for Firefly, including tools for brand creation, storyboard generation, and video production, while also previewing an upgraded Firefly creative AI studio designed to bring ideation, editing and production workflows into a single workspace.
The update expands the capabilities of Firefly AI Assistant, which remains in beta, and comes as Adobe continues to integrate its creative AI technologies across its Creative Cloud ecosystem.
As part of the update, Adobe introduced several new capabilities aimed at creators, marketers and small businesses.
Among the additions is a brand kit creation feature that can generate logos, brand identities and colour palettes from text prompts. The company has also added a tool that converts product photographs into short-form promotional videos with automated motion, audio and visual enhancements.
Firefly AI Assistant can now help users create storyboards and generate videos directly from them. In addition, a new Quick Cut feature automatically assembles raw footage into a preliminary edit, which users can then refine further.
Adobe said the assistant has also gained new workflow and personalisation features. Users can search for assets using natural language prompts, set workflow preferences and collaborate with others within Firefly. According to the company, these additions are intended to make the assistant more context-aware and adaptable to individual creative processes.
Alongside the AI Assistant upgrades, Adobe previewed a redesigned Firefly creative AI studio experience, which is currently available through a private beta waitlist.
The upgraded studio combines content generation and editing tools within a single workspace, allowing users to move between ideation, creation and production without switching applications.
Adobe is also introducing two new features: Elements and Projects. Elements lets users save and reuse characters, objects and locations across different creations, while Projects keeps assets, generated content and creative context organised in one place.
According to Adobe, the features are designed to help maintain consistency across campaigns, videos and other long-term creative projects.
Alongside the AI Assistant upgrades, Adobe previewed a redesigned Firefly creative AI studio experience, which is currently available through a private beta waitlist.
The upgraded studio combines content generation and editing tools within a unified workspace, allowing users to move between ideation, creation and production without switching applications.
Adobe is also introducing two organisational features called Elements and Projects. Elements enables users to save and reuse characters, objects and locations across multiple creations, while Projects keeps assets, generated content and creative content organised in a single location.
The announcement also marks a broader expansion of Adobe’s creative AI agent. The company said the AI assistant is now available in public beta across Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Frame.io, allowing users to access AI-powered assistance directly within those applications.
With the latest updates, Adobe is positioning Firefly as a central platform for AI-assisted content creation, bringing together branding, image generation, video production and project management tools within a single workflow.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)