Adobe offers Photoshop and 20 plus Creative Cloud apps free for Indian students

Adobe is giving Indian students free access to Acrobat, Firefly AI and Photoshop. In partnership with the Indian government, the company says its advanced tools will be accessible for accredited higher education institutions across the country.

Moreover, Adobe is also partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to give “AI-first learning” certifications to students. Apart from free access to its AI-powered productivity suite, the company says it will also train them on how to use it.

This “AI-first” offer will be free for students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that have Content Creator Labs, an initiative that was recently announced by the government as part of the 2026 budget.