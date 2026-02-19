Adobe offers Photoshop and 20 plus Creative Cloud apps free for Indian students

Adobe is giving Indian students free access to Acrobat, Firefly AI and Photoshop. In partnership with the Indian government, the company says its advanced tools will be accessible for accredited higher education institutions across the country.
Moreover, Adobe is also partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to give “AI-first learning” certifications to students. Apart from free access to its AI-powered productivity suite, the company says it will also train them on how to use it.
This “AI-first” offer will be free for students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that have Content Creator Labs, an initiative that was recently announced by the government as part of the 2026 budget.
To qualify for the offer, Adobe says students must have a Federated ID configured. If they don’t have one, the company says it will send a VIP enrollment invitation, which they must accept before setting up the Federated ID. Another thing to note here is that Adobe will review the offer annually and has the right to discontinue it at any time.
For those wondering, the offer includes access to more than 20 desktop apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Express, Premiere, Acrobat and more, alongwith mobile and web apps like Lightroom, Illustrator, Photoshop and more.
Students will also get “standard credits for fair use” and 25 premium generative credits per month, which will be shared across Creative Cloud apps. The plan also includes 100GB of cloud storage for all users.
Currently, Adobe offers a subsidised student plan that costs Rs 400 for the first month and Rs 2,714 for the subsequent ones. However, the company has clarified that the free Creative Cloud Pro India for HED offer is different as it does not include all features available in the new Creative Cloud Pro Plus offer.
