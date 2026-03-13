Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down after 28 years; Satya Nadella hails ‘legendary run’

Adobe has started looking for a new chief executive as long-time leader Shantanu Narayen prepares to transition out of the role while remaining board chair.

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 04:51 PM IST
Shantanu Narayen (left) led Adobe through major changes including its shift to cloud subscriptions and expansion of creative software services.Shantanu Narayen (left) led Adobe through major changes including its shift to cloud subscriptions and expansion of creative software services. (Express Photo/ Adobe)
Adobe has announced that its long-time CEO, Shantanu Narayen, will be stepping down from his role as the leader of the company.

Narayen, who held the position for over 18 years, said in a post that he’ll be working with Adobe’s lead director, Frank Calderoni, to find a successor and ensure a smooth transition. In the meantime, he will stay on as Chair of the Board

The news comes as Adobe reported double-digit growth in total revenue and customer subscriptions and said it would be adding more AI features in the coming days.

In a post on X, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Shantanu Narayen, saying that he helped build “öne of the most important software companies in the world.”

Who is Shantanu Narayen?

Born in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 27, 1963, Shantanu Narayen completed his bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from Osmania University.

He later on went to the United States to earn his master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in 1986 and completed an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Early on in his career, Narayen joined Measurex Automation Systems, a startup that focused on computer control systems for automotive and electronics customers. From 1989 to 1995, he worked in senior management positions at Apple before founding Pictra Inc. in 1996.

Two years later, Narayen joined Adobe as senior vice president of worldwide product development before being promoted to executive vice president of worldwide products in 2001. He eventually moved to the role of Chief Operating Officer (CEO) in 2007.

Soon after Narayen became CEO, Adobe shifted its business strategy from selling software licenses to a subscription based model, earning billions in the process. The company’s stock also saw a 6x increase under his leadership.

He also happens to be the lead independent director at Pfizer, where, according to CNBC, he receives $51 million in total compensation in 2025.

 

 

