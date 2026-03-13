Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down after 28 years; Satya Nadella hails ‘legendary run’

Shantanu Narayen (left) led Adobe through major changes including its shift to cloud subscriptions and expansion of creative software services. (Express Photo/ Adobe)

Adobe has announced that its long-time CEO, Shantanu Narayen, will be stepping down from his role as the leader of the company.

Narayen, who held the position for over 18 years, said in a post that he’ll be working with Adobe’s lead director, Frank Calderoni, to find a successor and ensure a smooth transition. In the meantime, he will stay on as Chair of the Board

The news comes as Adobe reported double-digit growth in total revenue and customer subscriptions and said it would be adding more AI features in the coming days.

In a post on X, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Shantanu Narayen, saying that he helped build “öne of the most important software companies in the world.”