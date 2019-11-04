Adobe announces Illustrator on iPad, new Photoshop camera app

Adobe has showed a preview for its Illustrator app on the Apple iPad and announced a new Photoshop camera app. The announcement was made at the Adobe MAX conference, which takes place in Los Angeles. The company has also officially launched the full version of Adobe Photoshop on iPad, which is already available on the App Store. Photoshop for iPad was announced at last year’s Adobe Max.

Advertising

Adobe also announced that it was extending its Fresco digital drawing app to Windows on Microsoft Surface. The app was officially launched for the iPad in June this year, and was originally showcased as Project Gemini at last year’s conference. Adobe also showed off major updates to its Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Adobe XD applications.

“We’re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to make everyone more productive and express their creative vision,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe in a press statement. “Today’s announcements redefine the creative experience for everyone—not only seasoned professionals, but also the next generation of designers, photographers, filmmakers and illustrators.”

The Adobe Fresco app will first come to Microsoft Surface Pro X devices and Wacom MobileStudio Pro hardware. The app is designed for painting and drawing and comes with new Live Brushes, which give real-life watercolour, oil painting effects. The product also allows artists to sync their favourite Photoshop brushes.

Advertising

The Adobe Illustrator application has also been previewed for the iPad. The company says the app has been redesigned for a touch-based app experience, while ensuring the precision and versatility of the desktop experience. The iPad update will make it possible for users to work with the same documents across devices and have seamless access to Adobe Stock, Adobe Fonts and all Creative Cloud Libraries. Adobe Illustrator on iPad will be available in 2020. Users can sign up for a beta for now.

There’s also a new Photoshop Camera, which is a mobile app. It will be an intelligent camera app, and apply Photoshop Magic to any photo. Adobe says that unlike native phone camera or other third-party camera apps, their Photoshop Camera will its AI Adobe Sensei to automatically enhance photo quality.

Adobe also announced a new Auto Reframe feature on Premiere Pro, which again uses its Adobe Sensei AI technology to analyze footage and apply intelligent panning and cropping to keep the action in the frame. For After Effects, the company has announced significant performance updates with smooth, fluid playback of cached previews, faster Multichannel EXR files and a faster Content-Aware Fill. For Adobe XD, it announced Live Coediting and Document History feature. The Live Coediting has been released as a beta feature, and lets multiple users work in a document at the same time, enabling real-time collaboration.

The company also showcased a redesigned Creative Cloud desktop app, which offers a more intuitive way to access, update, discover and learn Adobe apps.