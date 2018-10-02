Adobe announces Acrobat DC update; offers new PDF edit, sharing options

Adobe has announced an update for its Acrobat Document Cloud service across platforms.

Adobe has announced an update for its Acrobat Document Cloud service across platforms. In an official blog post, the company revealed that it has introduced new tools that help edit and share PDFs, as well as a redesigned Acrobat Home view. Through the new Acrobat DC, Adobe has created a nodal document hub, which consists of files saved to Acrobat Cloud across different apps.

An important feature of Acrobat DC is full text and image editing for PDFs. Across desktop and mobile, as well as Android and iOS, the functions will be uniform, and available across markets. Through the update, users can also share PDF documents via Acrobat, or share Acrobat DC links through email, or professional messaging platforms like Slack.

In addition, users can open a PDF link to review content, and offer feedback on the same platform. This update will allow customers to sign contracts or agreements through the cloud-based e-signature service Adobe Sign.

Further, Adobe Acrobat Pro will now be available as an app, both on Android and iOS. The app’s functions will resemble that of its desktop version, so users could format a document, swap images and update text. Similar editing capabilities, that are already available on the Adobe Reader Mobile’s iOS app will also be rolled out to its Android counterpart.

Other improvements include Adobe Scan, that can now analyse information from business cards, which supports more languages, including Portuguese. Spanish, German, French and Italian. Also, Adobe Sensei will be integrated, and the AI-based experience will prompt users to fill up blank spaces in PDFs.

Currently, Adobe Acrobat is used by more than 110 million people across mobile and desktop, while the company claims to have managed over 200 billion PDFs in 2017.

