ACT Fibernet offers 1.5TB free data to compete with Jio GigaFiber; here is how to get it

According to a TelecomTalk report, ACT Fibernet has introduced a new promotional offer for customers in select cities like Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Delhi. Available on select 6-month and 12-month rental plans, the offer includes 1.5TB additional data over and above existing data. This additional data will further split into 300GB per month. The offer will cease to exist after February 28, 2018. With this offer, ACT Fibernet may be trying to compete with Jio GigaFiber and attract new customers

The offer is valid on following plans: ACT Rapid Plus, ACT Blaze, ACT Entertainment, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible, ACT Essential, ACT Advance and ACT Progress. In Bengaluru, ACT Fibernet is offering two new plans, ACT Swift and ACT Giga. However, the additional benefits are not applicable to these two plans.

How to receive ACT Fibernet’s 1.5TB free data

The report explains that the additional 1.5TB data is limited to customers subscribing to ACT Fibernet 6-month and 12-month rental plans. In addition to these benefits, ACT Fibernet is waiving off installation charges and offering free Wi-Fi router in some cities. Do remember that this promotional offer valid until February 2019. ACT Fibernet will credit additional data to the user’s account (300GB) every month.

Last month, Jio announced its fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband service called Jio GigaFiber at RIL annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. As a part of this initiative, Jio will bring fiber connectivity to home and offices across 1,100 cities. Jio GigaFiber offers 100GB data a month for 90 days at a connectivity speed off 100 Mbps.

