ACT Fibernet offering users six months of free data on select plans

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its GigaFiber broadband service at its AGM on August 12. Ahead of it a lot of broadband service providers have started adjusting their plans to rope in new subscribers and retain their older ones. ACT Fibernet is one of these broadband service providers. The company has now started providing its users with extra benefits to users purchasing its long-term plans.

ACT Fibernet is providing its customers six months of complementary data on a number of its long-term plans. These plans vary per region and are currently available in Hyderabad and Bengaluru only. The company does not offer this in the Delhi region.

The company offers six months of complementary data to users in Bengaluru who are purchasing the ACT Giga yearly plan, which costs Rs 5,999 per month. Under this plan, the company offers users 1Gbps speeds up to 2,500GB of data, after which the speed drops to 1Mbps.

Customers residing in Hyderabad have much more options available to choose from. The company is providing additional data for six months to customers subscribing to its A-Max 675, A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299 and Incredible 1999 for 18 months.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its GigaFiber broadband service at its AGM on August 12. However, unlike ACT, the company is expected to bundle its broadband services with an IPTV service and free landline calls. Tariff plans are yet to be revealed by the company, however, we expect them to be quite affordable.

In related news, ACT Fibernet recently launched a new streaming box, dubbed ACT Stream TV 4K box. The box is priced at Rs 4,499, however, it is currently available at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 on select plans. The device is powered by Android TV and it supports voice search with the bundled remote. It can run apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and more, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.