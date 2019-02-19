ACT Fibernet bundles free Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote with select plans

Broadband player Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) has announced that it will offer Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on select plans. The complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is being made available for ACT Fibernet customers residing in Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad.

In Chennai, customers subscribing to ACT Blaze plan (500GB data at 100 Mbps for Rs 999 per month) for a period of 12 months can avail a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick. There’s no Alexa Voice remote bundled with this.

Other plans in Chennai where the free Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice remote will apply are: ACT Blast Promo (1000GB data at 100 Mbps for Rs 1049), ACT Storm (1000GB data at 150 Mbps for Rs 1099), ACT Lightning (1000GB data at 200 Mbps for Rs 1299), ACT Thunder (1000GB data at 250 Mbps for Rs 1499), ACT Incredible (2000GB data at 250 Mbps speed for Rs 1999), and ACT Giga (3000GB data at 1 Gbps for Rs 2999).

This is customers who opt for a six month period at least with the plans. The company will also give a free Wi-Fi router.

Chennai customers who opt for plans for a period of 12 months will get three months free broadband internet along with the complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote and free Wi-Fi router. However, ACT Giga subscribers opting for the 12 month period will only get one month free broadband internet.

In Bangalore, ACT will give free Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote with 12 months subscription for ACT Storm (400GB data at 100 Mbps speed for Rs 1049) plan, ACT Lightning (550GB data at 125Mbps speed for Rs 1399) plan and ACT Incredible (875GB data at 150 Mbps for Rs 1999) plan.

Customers will also get one month free broadband internet with 12 months subscription of ACT Lightning and two months of free internet with 12 months subscription of ACT Incredible.

Similarly, the ACT GIGA plan (2500GB data at 1Gbps speed for Rs 5999) customers can opt for the one-month plan and get a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote. Alternatively, they can subscribe to the plan for six months and get one month of free broadband internet or subscribe for 12 months to enjoy two months free broadband internet along with similar complimentary benefits.

For the residents in Hyderabad, the offer of free Amazon Fire TV Stick is valid on four internet broadband plans. Customers can subscribe to A-Max 1050 plan (750GB data at 100 Mbps speed for Rs 1050) for 12 months and avail a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick, an Alexa Voice Remote with free Wi-Fi router.

On subscribing to A-Max 1299 (1000GB data at 150 Mbps speed for Rs 1299) for 11 months, customers can avail one month free subscription, whereas on subscribing to ACT Incredible (1500GB data at 200 Mbps speed for Rs 1999) plan for a period of 10 months, customers will get two months free internet broadband along with a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote.

ACT GIGA (2TB data at 1Gbps for Rs 5999) customers can choose a one month plan and get an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Alternatively, they can subscribe to the plan for 6 months and get one month free internet along with similar benefits or subscribe for 12 months to enjoy an additional 2 months free internet. On subscribing for 24 months, customers will get four months free broadband internet subscription along with a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote.

In Delhi, the offer is valid on ACT Platinum Promo (1000GB at 150 Mbps for Rs 999) and ACT Diamond (1250GB at 150 Mbps speed for Rs 1249) plan. On subscribing to the Platinum plan for six or 12 months, and Diamond plan for 12 months, customers can avail a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick, an Alexa Voice Remote with free wi-fi router.