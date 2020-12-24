scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Top news

ACT Fibernet introduces upgraded speeds, unlimited data for broadband plans

ACT Fibernet: Check out all you need to know about the new broadband plans the company has introduced in Chennai, including prices, speeds and new FUP limits.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | December 24, 2020 2:17:42 pm
The new ACT plans will feature upgraded speeds and unlimited data usage at no additional costs to users in Chennai. (Image Source: ACT)

Bangalore-based broadband service ACT Fibernet recently announced that it will be offering unlimited data with upgraded speed limits for all its broadband plans in Chennai, India. The company plans to bring the new plans into effect from December 24, 2020, at no additional charge to existing users.

ACT Fibernet has upgraded to ACT Basic, ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm and ACT Lightning plans to new speeds and industry-standard unlimited FUPs. The monthly rental prices of these plans continue to remain the same. Here are all the details on each plan explained.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

ACT Fibernet plans with new speeds and data limits

The ACT Basic plan that costs Rs 820 per month will operate at 60Mbps. The ACT Blaze plan will cost Rs 1020 per month and will operate at 125Mbps, while the ACT Blast Promo plan will cost Rs 1075 per month and operate at 200Mbps. The Rs 1125 per month ACT Storm plan will operate at 250Mbps and the ACT Lightning plan will cost Rs 1325 per month and operate at 350Mbps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Note that all the above plans will have unlimited FUP until 3,300GB, which is the industry standard. The top plan, which is the ACT Incredible plan will cost Rs 1,999 per month and will provide unlimited data until 5,000GB at 350Mbps.

“Our objective has always been to provide superior speeds, streaming experience and enhance service,” said Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT). “With our new upgraded speeds and unlimited data plans in Chennai, our customers will now be able to work, study, stream, cast and play better ensuring that they truly feel the ACT advantage,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Thermal cameras, Skullcandy headphones, headphones, Soundcore headphones, LG monitor, Wings TWS earbuds, iGear wireless earbuds, Oppo A53 5G, Mivi, speaker
Tech launches of the week: Skullcandy headphones, Nokia C1 Plus, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement