ACT Fibernet introduces upgraded speeds, unlimited data for broadband plans

Bangalore-based broadband service ACT Fibernet recently announced that it will be offering unlimited data with upgraded speed limits for all its broadband plans in Chennai, India. The company plans to bring the new plans into effect from December 24, 2020, at no additional charge to existing users.

ACT Fibernet has upgraded to ACT Basic, ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm and ACT Lightning plans to new speeds and industry-standard unlimited FUPs. The monthly rental prices of these plans continue to remain the same. Here are all the details on each plan explained.

ACT Fibernet plans with new speeds and data limits

The ACT Basic plan that costs Rs 820 per month will operate at 60Mbps. The ACT Blaze plan will cost Rs 1020 per month and will operate at 125Mbps, while the ACT Blast Promo plan will cost Rs 1075 per month and operate at 200Mbps. The Rs 1125 per month ACT Storm plan will operate at 250Mbps and the ACT Lightning plan will cost Rs 1325 per month and operate at 350Mbps.

Note that all the above plans will have unlimited FUP until 3,300GB, which is the industry standard. The top plan, which is the ACT Incredible plan will cost Rs 1,999 per month and will provide unlimited data until 5,000GB at 350Mbps.

“Our objective has always been to provide superior speeds, streaming experience and enhance service,” said Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT). “With our new upgraded speeds and unlimited data plans in Chennai, our customers will now be able to work, study, stream, cast and play better ensuring that they truly feel the ACT advantage,” he added.

