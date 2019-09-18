ACT Fibernet introduces new ‘ACT Gaming Booster’ packs for gamers starting at Rs 500

ACT Fibernet has introduced new ‘ACT Gaming Booster’ packs in India at the World of Warships (WoW) launch event. The ‘ACT Gaming Booster’ packs include two variants: Basic, which is valid for a month and Ultra, which is valid for six months. The Basic plan costs Rs 500 + GST, while the Ultra pack is priced at Rs 2,000 + GST.

The ACT Gaming Booster packs include two gaming boosts: Speed Boost and Data Boost. These have been introduced in partnership with World of Warships, Zotac Gaming, Western Digital and Games The Shop. All of the partners are providing users subscribing to these packs with special benefits.

Under the Basic one month plan, users get 300Mbps of boosted speed for three hours since activation. This plan can be activated five times a month. Users also get 200GB of extra data for the month. Under the Ultra six month plan, users get 300Mbps of high speed data 10 times a month for five hours per activation. This plan gives users 1,800GB of extra data added to their FUP for six months.

Due to the exclusive partnership ACT Fibernet has entered into with World of Warships, subscribers of the ‘ACT Gaming Booster’ packs will get exclusive ACT camo skins, flags and patches along with in-game rewards for free.

ACT Gaming Booster Basic pack subscribers will get benefits worth Rs 1,000 per month in WoW. They will get a free premium account, 250 doubloons, 50 camouflages, 30,00,000 credits, 25 flags set of 5 eco, 10 flags set of 8 spl, a tier 3 prem ship and three tech tree ships.

Ultra pack subscribers will also get a free premium account. Along with this they will get 750 doubloons, 100 camouflages, 45,00,000 credits, 75 flags set of 5 eco, 24 flags set of 8 spl, a tier 3 prem ship, tier 5 prem ship and three tech tree ships.

ACT Gaming Booster will also get discount coupon vouchers of up to Rs 1,500 on Zotac GTX and RTX GPUs. They will also get vouchers of up to Rs 1,000 on WD SSDs. Lastly, they will offer subscribers discounts of Rs 350 on pre-ordering PC, PS4 and Xbox games via Games The Shop.