ACT Fibernet revises FUP limit of plans in Bengaluru without increasing prices

ACT Fibernet has not increased the cost of plans after FUP limit revision

After revising plans in Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies) Fibernet has increased the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data limit for its users. There is no change in the prices of plans ACT is offering, but users will be able to use more data on their current plan.

The increased limit can be seen in response to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) increasing FUP limits nearly eight times on its broadband plans in a bit to attract more customers. Also, the internet consumption of users has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic as many employees are working from home, students attending virtual classes and growing OTT content consumption.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the limit of ACT Fibernet’s cheapest plan’s FUP limit has been increased from 250GB to 500GB. The Rs 710 plan’s other benefits remain the same. It offers 50Mbps browsing speed and 512kbps post the limit is reached.

Here’s a list of other plans and what will they offer after the revision:

# ACT Rapid plan that costs Rs 985 will now offer 750GB FUP limit. The browsing speed is capped at 75Mbps and 512kbps once the FUP limit is reached.

# ACT Blaze plan will offer 1,000GB FUP limit. The plan costs Rs 1,085 and offers a browsing speed of 150Mbps and 1Mbps after the FUP limit is up.

# ACT Storm plan has a FUP limit of 2,500GB now. The plan is priced at Rs 1,185 and offers 200 Mbps browsing speed. Once the FUP limit is reached it will offer 1Mbps speed.

# ACT Lightning plan that costs Rs 1,425 will now offer 3,300 GB FUP limit. The browsing speed is 250Mbps and 1Mbps when the FUP limit is crossed.

# ACT Incredible plan has a FUP limit of 3,300 GB and is priced at Rs 1,999. It offers a browsing speed of 300Mbps and 2Mbps after the FUP limit is exhausted.

There are no changes in the company’s fastest and most expensive data plan ACT GIGA. It offers 5,500 GB data for Rs 5,999.