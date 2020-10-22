ACT Fibernet revises broadband plans, offers additional 1000GB data monthly

ACT Fibernet's three plans now have enhanced data limit

ACT Fibernet has introduced additional 1000GB data to its three broadband plans after doubling the consumption limit. Considering that a large number of people are working from home, studying from home, and consuming movies, TV shows via OTT services, it is a good move as consumption has increased. ACT claims to provide the fastest internet in Delhi but unlike most broadband service providers, has a data limit for the user.

Here’s a look at the changes to the plans:

ACT Silver Promo

Under a monthly rental of Rs 799, the user gets 100Mbps speed which is equal for both download and upload. The monthly data limit is 1000GB which has been increased to 2000GB with the additional data offered. Post the FUP limit, the user will get a speed of 512kbps.

ACT Platinum Promo

Under this plan, the user has to pay Rs 1,049. The user will get 200Mbps speed which is double the speed of the silver plan. The data limit has been increased from 2000GB to 3000GB, thanks to the additional data. Once the FUP limit is exhausted, the user will be able to surf the internet at a speed of 1Mbps.

ACT Diamond

For paying Rs 1,349 per month, the user will get a speed of 300Mbps which is triple the silver plan and 1.5 times more than the Platinum plan. After the additional 1000GB data, the limit has reached 4000GB. Once the FUP limit is up, the user will get a speed of 2Mbps.

Other than ACT Fibernet, Airtel and Jio provide 100Mbps speed under Rs 800. However, in order to get a speed of 300Mbps the users have to pay more. Other services also provide subscriptions to OTT services like Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, Hotstar VIP, Zee5 and others. On the other hand, users can get up to Rs 350 cashback per month when they subscribe to Netflix via ACT Fibernet.

