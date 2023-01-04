Acer’s smart bike desk charges your laptop and smartphone by pedalling

Acer wants you to pay attention to your health, thanks to its new eKinekt BD3. Announced at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Acer merges the concept of a fitness bike and a smart desk to form a new type of desk bike that also lets users cycle to generate electricity to charge their devices. It’s neither a Peloton bike nor a smart desk. Instead, it is a combination of the two.

The PC giant said the eKinekt BD3 takes advantage of the Kinect energy as riders pedals on the bike desk, which turns the kinetic energy generated to charge devices like laptops and smartphones. Acer notes that “one hour of constant cycling at 60 RPM on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power.”

There’s also an LCD display and a companion smartphone app to give information about their progress. The app essentially provides real-time progress, distance, speed and estimated number of calories burned.

The machine includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, as well as a bag hook, and a beverage holder. (Image credit: Acer)

Users can move the bike in two modes: Working mode moves the desk closer to the chair so that you can sit in an upright position while typing and pedalling. In Sports mode, the desktop is further forward, so that you lean in for added leg space. The eKinekt’s table height and seat are adjustable; plus you can also adjust the bike’s resistance. Acer says the desk and protective covering on the eKinekt’s are made of post-consumer recycled plastic.

The Acer eKinekt BD3 will be available in North America and Europe in June for $999 and EUR 999, respectively.