Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Acer Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop with Ryzen 7000 series chips launched

The new Swift Go 14 is thinner and lighter than the previous models, weighing 1.25kg and measuring 15.9mm.

Acer Swift Go 14 featuredThe Swift Go 14 starts at Rs 62,990 (Image: Acer)

Acer has launched the Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and an FHD display with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Cooling is being given particular attention with this model – the laptop features an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard.

The new Swift Go 14 is thinner and lighter than the previous models, weighing 1.25kg and measuring 15.9mm. It features a quick battery charge technology that allows 4 hours of usage after just 30 minutes of charging.

Enhancing the experience is Acer ExaColor which optimises display colours to deliver true colours and a better virtual experience, and Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction which improves audio clarity for video calls.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E support. The Swift Go 14 can also accommodate up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 8/16 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

“The new Swift Go 14 not only looks fantastic, but also includes advanced features and technologies such as high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries and dual fan designs that provide a smooth and better thermal performance. The laptop’s pricing, design, and display are tailored to GenZ, students, and freelancers looking for stylish laptops with cutting-edge technology,” says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

The Swift Go 14 starts at Rs 62,990 and is available in all Acer exclusive stores, the Acer E-store, Croma, and Amazon.

