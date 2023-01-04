Acer launches new range of laptops with 13th Gen Intel processor at CES 2023

Acer has announced several new products at CES 2023, including the new Predator gaming laptops. Besides, the company has also launched the new Swift Go, a thin-and-light laptop with an OLED screen, and the brand has also showcased its latest offering in the Chromebook series.

Some of these laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the upcoming high-end gaming laptops make use of the RTX 40 series of GPUs. Here is everything that Acer showcased at CES 2023.

Acer Predator laptops and monitors

The all-new Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) and Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) are the latest high-performance gaming laptops from Acer, featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and up to RTX 4080 mobile GPU. These laptops offer up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4-based storage.

Both laptops feature a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate mini LED display. For cooling, these laptops make use of 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes. They also come with a keyboard with mini LED lighting and 1.8 mm key travel.

The Predator X45 and the Predator X27U monitors come with an OLED panel with UWQHD (3440×1440) and WQHD (2560×1440) resolution, respectively. Both monitors offer 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage along with TÜV

Rheinland EyeSafe ® -certification with a peak brightness of 1000nits.

The base model of the Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) is priced at $1,649.99 (Rs 1,36,698). Similarly, the Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) costs $1,699 (Rs 1,40,759). Lastly, the Predator X45 will cost $1,699 (Rs 1,36,698) and the Predator X27U is priced at $1,099 (Rs 91,050).

Acer Swift Go

The Acer Swift Go is a new thin-and-light ultrabook that comes in 14-inch and 16-inch formats. Both models feature an OLED screen with features like a 100% DCI-P3 colour range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. While the Swift Go 16 has a 3.2K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Swift Go 14 has a 2.8K OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel core processor with Evo certification.

Acer Swift X 14

The Acer Swift X 14 also comes with a 2.8K 120Hz OLED screen and this laptop makes use of a 13th Gen Intel H series processor and up to RTX 4050 laptop GPU. The laptop also has a 1080p web camera and it even has a built-in microSD card reader with a starting price of $1,099.99 (Rs 91,132) and will be available from April 2023.

Acer Swift 14 is a compact yet premium laptop that just weighs 1.2 kg. This laptop is also powered by the Intel Core H series processor with Evo certification and claims to deliver 9.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of pricing, the Swift 14 will start at $1,399.99 (Rs 1,15,986) and will be available starting this March.

Acer Aspire laptops

The Acer Aspire 5 series of laptops are also powered by the 13th Gen Intel core processor with up to RTX 2050 GPU with up to 32GB memory and 1TB of storage. the 15-inch variant of the Aspire laptop comes with a QHD resolution display while the 14-inch variant features an FHD resolution screen, both offering a modern 16:10 aspect ratio and the price starts at $549.99 (Rs 45,565).

The Acer Aspire 3 is a budget-friendly series of laptops based on the latest Intel N-series Core-i3 processor with an improved cooling system. These laptops also come with an FHD resolution display with connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E with a starting price of $349 (Rs 28,914) for the 15-inch Aspire 3 (A315-510P) model.

Acer also announced the new Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 based on up to 12th Gen Intel core processor. Similarly, the company has also announced the Acer Add-In-One 24-inch desktop processor with a 24-inch FHD 1080p display with a starting price of $609.99 (Rs 50,536).

Acer Nitro laptops

The Acer Nitro 17 is a gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel core HX CPU, featuring an FHD or QHD resolution display. These laptops are powered by the RTX 40 series of laptop GPU and the laptop can offer up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen4-based SSD.

The Acer Nitro 16 is also a gaming laptop with a 165Hz refresh rate display with technologies like NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing users to dynamically switch between the integrated and discrete graphics cards. The price for the Acer Nitro 17 starts at $1,199.99 (Rs 99,416), while the base variant of the Nitro 16 also costs $1,199.99 (Rs 99,416).