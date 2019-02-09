Accused of ‘bias’, Twitter says: We don’t act based on political views

Days after Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chairman Anurag Thakur summoned Twitter to “examine” the issue of citizens’ rights on “social or online media”, the company reiterated that it is impartial and “does not take any action based upon political views”.

Advertising

Thakur’s call for Twitter to attend a meeting with the Parliamentary panel, as well as the IT Ministry, on February 11 came days after some people met him on February 3 with a document outlining alleged bias against right-wing voices on the platform, including accusations that Twitter disproportionally suspends accounts espousing right-wing views in India.

In a statement on Friday, the company said Twitter India employees do not make enforcement calls on the platform.

The company also stated that its public verification process, which grants certain accounts with a verified blue tick, is closed.

While the protesters have said that Twitter manipulates ‘Trending Topics’ against right-wing voices, Twitter India stated, “Trends are not determined by the total number of Tweets on a topic alone — the total number of Tweets is just one factor when ranking and determining trends. A very important factor in determining trends is the number of Tweets in a given time period (i.e. velocity), which is not necessarily related to the total number of Tweets (i.e. volume).”

A Twitter India spokesperson told The Indian Express that discussions are going on with the government, and no final decision has been made about the meeting called by Thakur.

Advertising

“India is the world’s largest democracy and one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets globally. We are committed to surfacing all sides of the conversation as we enter the election season in this extraordinarily diverse cultural, political and social climate,” the company stated.