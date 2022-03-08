Massive security vulnerability could affect medical devices, ATMs, and industrial devices

Updated: March 8, 2022 1:24:05 pm
Researchers at the cybersecurity firms Forescout’s Vedere Labs and CyberMDX (acquired by Forescout) have discovered seven vulnerabilities in PTC’s Axeda platform that they are collectively calling Access:7. Axeda is a cloud platform that allows people to remote access and manage their deployed IoT devices. IoT OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) typically install Axeda on their devices before selling them to customers.
The researchers found that Axeda is most popular for managing medical equipment but it is also being used to manage ATMs, vending machines, asset monitoring and tracking solutions and even manufacturing machinery like industrial cutters.
Three out of the seven vulnerabilities were rated as critical by a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) because they can be used by attackers to execute malicious code, take full control, access sensitive data and alter the configuration of devices.
CyberMDX has already compiled a list of more than 100 vendors and 150 device models that use Axeda and could be affected by these vulnerabilities. Vedere Labs, in the meanwhile, used anonymised customer data from its Global Cyber Intelligence Dashboard and identified over 2,000 unique customer devices running Axeda on the network. Based on the analysis of the data, they came up with the following insights about the affected devices:
Forescout recommends that IoT network operators identify and inventory devices running the platform, enforce segmentation control and network hygiene and constantly monitor updates released by OEMs that could patch these vulnerabilities in the future.
