Accenture to roll out Copilot to all 743,000 employees in boost for Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out its Copilot 365 AI assistant to all of Accenture’s roughly 743,000 employees, in the biggest enterprise deal for the chatbot as the software giant seeks to convert more of its vast customer base into paying users.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed by the companies in a joint statement on Monday. It is a major boost for Microsoft as just a little more than 3% ⁠of ​its over 450 million 365 enterprise users pay for the $30-a-month offering.

Slow Copilot adoption and uneven cloud growth have deepened investor worries over returns from Microsoft’s hefty AI outlay. Its shares are down 12% this year, after their biggest quarterly drop ​since ​the 2008 financial crisis in January to ⁠March.