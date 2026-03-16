Accel and Google unveil first cohort of AI startups for India-focused accelerator programme

Five AI startups have been selected to be a part of the inaugural cohort under the joint AI accelerator programme by Google and venture firm Accel.

Announced in November last year, the AI-focused Atoms programme, in partnership with Google’s AI Futures Fund (AIFF), aims to support early-stage startups building AI solutions for India and other markets.

The Atoms AI Cohort for 2026 saw more than 4,000 applicants, with the selected startups focused on building AI solutions across enterprise systems, voice automation, entertainment, scientific research, and industrial automation.

As part of the programme, each startup will receive up to $2 million in co-investment, jointly funded by Accel and Google’s AI Futures Fund, along with up to $350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and Google DeepMind resources.