Atmanirbhar Bharat: Six popular ‘Made in India’ apps you can try

Aatmanirbhar Bharat encourages app developers: 6 Made in India apps you must try

Since the government of India banned over 100 Chinese applications including the very popular TikTok we have witnessed the introduction of many Made in India applications. Most of these app developers claim that it’s PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat has boosted their platforms and people in India are now preferring apps that ate made by Indians and for Indians. In the last few months we have seen many Made in India apps take the center stage, let’s take a look at some of them today on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. There are some Indian apps that were there before PM Modi announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and have attracted the attention of many consumers.

Chingari (Category: Social)

After TikTok was banned many Indian developers introduced rivals for the Chinese app. Chingari app is one of them. The platform was built around two years ago but gained popularity only after PM Modi announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign soon after TikTok was blocked in the country over security reasons. Chingari, today has millions of users onboard and is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store. In the Atmanirbhar Bharat innovation app challenge Chingari secured the first position in the social category.

Ludo King (Category: Mobile game)

Ludo King is one of the biggest examples of a success story of an Indian app. Ludo King has been a popular app for many years now. It is during the lockdown that Ludo King reached its peak when users move to the platform to spend some quality and fun times with friends and family members. The app is available for download on both Google Play store as well as App store. The app has millions of download on the app stores

StepSetGo (Category: Fitness)

As most of us are still stuck at home keeping ourselves healthy and body moving is one of the most crucial things to do today. India based StepSetGo has gained wide popularity among the citizens of the country. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store. The app has been downloaded by millions of users in the country. The platform offers every possible health feature from tracking steps, to runs to other things. The app also encourages users to take up fitness challenges along with their friends.

ShareChat and Moj (Category: Social)

Besides Chingari, another successful India based short video platform is ShareChat. The platform has been downloaded by millions of users and has been accepted by various kinds of users due to its regional language support. The app is available for download on both Google and Apple app stores. ShareChat is also testing Moj, another short video platform in India. The app is already available on Play store for download, however, the official rollout is yet to happen. Moj is also available in many regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu.

Aarogya Setu (Category: Contact tracing)

India is among the very few countries to launch its own contact tracing application called Aarogya Setu. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store and has been downloaded by millions of users across the country. The government of India has been encouraging everyone in the country to download the application on their smartphones so they know when they come with contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

JioMart (Category: Retail)

Reliance Jio recently launched JioMart after testing it for months. JioMart is officially available on both Google Play store as well as App store. JioMart promises to sell products at a lower price tag when compared to other e-commerce platforms. Here’s everything about JioMart you must know.

During the 74th Independence Day speech earlier today, PM Modi said India’s mantra must be “Make for World”. “Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’,” Modi noted.

